Speed, No Seatbelt Were Factors In Deadly Twin Cities Crash
Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - Speed is listed as a contributing factor in a deadly traffic crash in the...1520theticket.com
Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - Speed is listed as a contributing factor in a deadly traffic crash in the...1520theticket.com
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0