About 7,000 people in Santa Barbara County do not have access to the Internet. The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is looking to change that. The organization, made up of all eight cities in the county, and the county Board of Supervisors gave a presentation Tuesday to the Santa Barbara City Council about its efforts to install fiber optic cables in the ground to allow for widespread Internet access, even in remote areas of the county.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO