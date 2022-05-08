ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kelly Clarkson Covers Christina Aguilera, Harry Styles, Elton John, and More in Latest ‘Kellyoke’

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h7qCr_0fX3mLs200

Each week, songwriter and performer (and talk show host) Kelly Clarkson offers fans of her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, insightful conversations, great guests, and—yes—music.

Indeed, Clarkson, who is also well known for her role in the popular singing competition shows, The Voice and American Song Contest, is a singer first and foremost. And she demonstrates this on nearly every episode of her popular daytime talk show.

In this past week’s installments, Clarkson offered fans five different performances, during which she covered a number of songs from several beloved artists, from Elton John to Harry Styles to Christina Aguilera, Toni Braxton, and more.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into those performances now.

To kick off the week, Clarkson offered a soulful rendition of the Braxton song, “Breathe Again” (as American Songwriter covered HERE).

But not to be outdone, Clarkson followed up Monday’s effort (May 2) with a string of big-name covers. On Tuesday (May 3), Clarkson covered the song, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” by Elton John and Dua Lipa.

Then, as the week progressed, the hits kept coming. Clarkson followed up Tuesday’s hit with more, including “King Of Wishful Thinking” by Go West and “Falling” by the one and only Harry Styles.

Finally, to end out the week, Clarkson covered another big-voiced pop star, Christina Aguilera, offering a rendition of Aguilera’s popular track, “Beautiful,” which you can check out below.

The string of five songs marked another fantastic week by Clarkson, who is clearly one of the hardest working people in show business.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

Comments / 2

Related
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson surprises fans with latest look amid her 40th birthday

Kelly Clarkson is reigning in a major milestone birthday, and she's seriously dressing the part! The star had a week full of celebrations featuring wild outfits and shocking surprises to commemorate her 40th birthday. In honor of the decade she was born, the 1980's, the talk show host dedicated each...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Snubbed By Snoop Dog? See Why Kelly Clarkson & Her 'American Song Contest' Cohost May Not Be So Close

Are Snoop Dog and Kelly Clarkson friends? — Not really. The two music superstars, who cohost the NBC competition show, American Song Contest, may appear to the super chummy on screen, but off screen, their dynamic is not as great. "As soon as the camera isn't rolling, Snoop's entourage swoops in, it's awkward," an insider close to the powerhouses tells this week's print issue of Star Magazine. KELLY CLARKSON DAZZLES IN SPARKLING AQUA DRESS AS TALK SHOW HOST PREPS TO TAKE OVER ELLEN DEGENERES' COVETED DAYTIME SLOT"They always seem to be having a great time with lots of inside jokes...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Elton John
Person
Toni Braxton
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Leaves Everyone Green With Envy With Her Stunning Met Gala Look

Gwen Stefani made her triumphant return to the Met Gala on Monday (May 2). The fashion icon and better half of Blake Shelton attended the 2022 event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in support of the Costume institute’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit. The night’s theme was “gilded glamour,” and Gwen, 52, delivered on it in her own way: by outshining them all in a billowy, bright, and beautiful green-yellow outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Katy Perry Gives Update on Baby No. 2 With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are loving life with 19-month-old daughter Daisy, but they're not thinking about expanding their family just yet. The "Firework" singer, 37, told E! News at the American Idol red carpet on Monday that she wasn't thinking about baby number two while she's got her Las Vegas Play residency on the brain.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

How, When To Watch ‘CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd’ Tribute Special

In a special television event, country music will come together. CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd is going to air tonight, May 3. CMT will host the special memorial event as things get started at 9:00 p.m. EST. It is a quick turnaround after the news that the country legend had died at 76. There are going to be special airings during the Music Video Hours as well.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kelly Clarkson Show#American Song Contest
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Miranda Lambert says she 'wasn't prepared' for the tabloid frenzy surrounding her split from Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert says she "wasn't prepared" for the tabloid frenzy surrounding her marriage and eventual divorce from fellow country star Blake Shelton. "It's not nice sometimes, but I think you've got to take it with a grain of salt," Lambert, 38, told CBS Sunday Morning of having all eyes on her private life. Her career, however, makes it easier to put the rumor mill to rest.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Gwen Stefani Rocked Sheer Fishnet Tights and Cowboy Boots To Blake Shelton's Country Thunder Set—OMG!

Gwen Stefani may have rose to fame as a ska punk style icon, but this hitmaker sure knows how to rock country glam for any occasion as well. The No Doubt frontwoman, 52, showed off her ultra-toned legs in sheer fishnet tights, knee-high Fendi cowboy boots, thigh-skimming ripped denim shorts and a matching acid wash denim jacket in her latest Instagram mirror selfie (and she garnered overwhelming applause and cheers when she wore this look to a very special performance!)
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir has reason to celebrate following latest career news

David Muir has a legion of fans who tune in to watch him each evening as he informs the nation of the latest headlines in the United States. And this week, it was revealed that the TV journalist's popular show, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, had remained No.1 in the evenings, and No.2 among regularly scheduled shows this past week.
WORLD
The Boot

Billy Ray Cyrus + Estranged Wife Tish Issue Statement About Divorce: ‘We Will Always Be Family’

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife of nearly thirty years, Tish Cyrus, have issued a statement after the news that she has filed for divorce — again. "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," they tell People in a joint statement through a representative. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Down In Tears As She Reflects On 25th Anniversary Of Coming Out: Watch

As Ellen DeGeneres wraps up the last remaining episodes of her talk show, she celebrated the 25th anniversary of her coming out. During Thursday’s (April 28) The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the LGBTQ+ icon broke down in tears after she showed a video of the coming out moment, telling the audience that she was tearing up because she recalled the impact she made all those years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Maury' Replacement Revealed

In the wake of Maury coming to an end, a new talk show is set to take its place. Deadline reported that Queer Eye star Karamo Brown is getting his own daytime talk show that will fill the void left by the end of Maury Povich's show. Brown's new show, which will be titled Karamo, will launch later this year.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Could Wendy Williams Be Prepping To Get Back To Work? Here’s The Latest

It’s been an unfortunate past few months for Wendy Williams. Reports suggested that her ongoing health problems (i.e. the reason behind guest hosts filling in on her daytime talk show) were in fact turning into serious financial woes. Her reps and legal team fervently denied any serious health decline in the matter but, ultimately, The Wendy Williams Show was cancelled after 13 seasons on the air. Still, it wouldn’t be long before Williams herself announced that she would be ready for a TV return in only three months. And it might just be the case after all, given the latest intel hinting that she is possibly prepping to get back to work.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Meet ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler’s Wife, Stacey Weitzman

Henry Winkler and his wife, Stacey Weitzman, have been together since 1976 and that was when Henry was appearing on Happy Days. She moved in with him that year and would get married in 1978. Stacey had a 4-year-old son when they first met but would go on and have a daughter named Zoe and a son named Max with him. What does Henry Winkler remember about meeting her?
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy