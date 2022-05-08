ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Top 10 Ye (Kanye West) Songs

By Sam Long
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
Whether you’re a fan of the “new Kanye” or “old Kanye,” one thing is for certain: the man knows how to make a statement. One of the top GRAMMY winners in history and self-proclaimed “lyrical genius,” the rapper is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential hip-hop artists of all time. While an extremely polarizing figure, denying his talent proves an insurmountable pursuit.

The evolution of the rapper’s discography is an interesting journey. With over 10 studio albums, spanning an over 20-year career, Kanye West (Ye) has seen multiple, pivotal changes within the music industry and the hip-hop genre. With the introduction of streaming and the digital soundscape to being faced with the challenge of writing about real-time global conflict, the artist has seen it all and has had something to say.

The discography offers a peek into the rapper’s career, each album offering a snapshot in time, complete with creative and renowned production. From his breakout album, College Dropout, to his recent release, Donda, the renowned rapper, and producer had many diamonds among his discography, but alas, only ten could make the cut as the best (don’t tell Kanye). Check out American Songwriter’s list of the top ten Kanye West (Ye) songs below.

10. “Black Skinhead”

9. “Ni**as in Paris”

8. “Ghost Town”

7. “Jesus Walks”

6. “Power”

5. “Diamonds From Sierra Leone”

4. “Heartless”

3. “Love Lockdown”

2. “Gold Digger”

1. “Stronger”

Released as the second single from his third studio album, Graduation (2007), West used a vocal sample of “Harder, Better, Faster, Stonger” by the electronic music duo Daft Punk. Arguably some of Kanye’s catchiest work, “Stronger” was certified Diamond by the RIAA in 2021, solidifying the song as one of the best-selling singles in the United States.

American Songwriter

