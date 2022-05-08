ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Behind the Name: Lady Gaga

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36YNdj_0fX3mDoE00

To many, Lady Gaga is an icon.

The glamorous pop star. known for her dancey songs and shape-shifting ability, has risen to the top of stardom and been able to stay there. She’s even earning Academy Award recognition for her recent forays into the world of acting. What can’t she do?

But what about her early beginnings—and where did she get that stage name?

Without further ado, let’s do some exploring on the origins of both Lady Gaga and her moniker.

Early Career Beginnings

Lady Gaga was born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta on March 28, 1986, in Manhattan, New York City. Later, as a student, she studied at Collaborative Arts Project 21, which is part of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. But she dropped out to pursue a career in music not long after enrolling.

She signed with Def Jam Recordings but the company canceled her contract and later she worked as a songwriter for Sony/ATV Music Publishing, where she signed a deal with Interscope Records and singer Akon’s label, KonLive Distribution in 2007.

In 2008 she released her debut studio album, The Fame, and rose to fame with hit singles like “Just Dance” and “Poker Face.” In 2009, she released the EP, The Fame Monster, which yielded three hit singles. Today, she’s sold more than 125 million albums and appeared in major movies such as A Star Is Born and House of Gucci.

Childhood

Germanotta was born to an upper-middle-class Catholic family. She began to play piano at four years old when her mother insisted she become “a cultured young woman.” Those lessons taught her to create music by ear, which she preferred more than reading charts. As a teenager, she played open mics. She also took part in many roles on stage, including the role of Adelaide in the play Guys and Dolls.

Regarding her passion for music, she’s said, “I don’t know exactly where my affinity for music comes from, but it is the thing that comes easiest to me. When I was like three years old, I may have been even younger, my mom always tells this really embarrassing story of me propping myself up and playing the keys like this because I was too young and short to get all the way up there.

“Just go like this on the low end of the piano … I was really, really good at piano, so my first instincts were to work so hard at practicing piano, and I might not have been a natural dancer, but I am a natural musician. That is the thing that I believe I am the greatest at.”

Big Break

In 2005, she recorded two songs with hip-hop star Melle Mel for an audiobook. In 2006, Gaga performed at a New Songwriters Showcase at the Cutting Room where talent scout Wendy Starland recommended her to music producer Rob Fusari. The two began working together, combining pop and dance music. And, as legend would have it, he was the first person to call her “Lady Gaga,” which came from the Queen’s song, “Radio Ga Ga.”

In 2009, Gaga went on tour as an opening act for the Pussycat Dolls’ “Doll Domination Tour” in Europe. Later, she headlined her own tour, “The Fame Ball Tour.”

“Radio Ga Ga”

Queen’s 1984 single was written by the band’s drummer, Roger Taylor. The song was originally released as a single with “I Go Crazy” as the B-side. Later, the song was included on the LP, The Works. As a single, the song hit No. 1 in 19 countries and No. 2 on the U.K. Singles Chart. It hit No. 16 in the U.S. Queen performed it at every concert from 1984 until their final show with lead singer Freddie Mercury in 1986, including the band’s famed show at Live Aid in 1985.

Lady Gaga

The artist’s biography, Lady Gaga: Queen of Pop, confirms the story. Germanotta took on the name of “Lady Gaga” from the song “Radio Ga Ga” by Queen, the book explains. Afterward, she released her 2008 debut, The Fame.

Prior to her debut release, Gaga was so confident in her name that she practically shouted it from the rooftops. Even though she had a record deal and was recording songs, some radio stations found her music too dance-oriented and even “racy.” This led the artist to famously say, “My name is Lady Gaga, I’ve been on the music scene for years, and I’m telling you, this is what’s next.”

With her new name in tow, Gaga learned that she could gain big attention, in part because of the moniker. Now, the 36-year-old, Manhattan-born musician is on top of the world.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Comments / 1

Related
wmagazine.com

Lady Gaga Wore Tom Cruise’s Original Top Gun Jacket In The ‘Hold My Hand’ Music Video

Tom Cruise recently revealed to James Corden on The Late Late Show that he and Hans Zimmer, one of the composers for the upcoming Top Gun sequel, were struggling with the music for the film when Lady Gaga approached them both with “Hold My Hand.” “There was just a sound and something we were looking for and it just wasn’t right,” he said. “She presented her song to us and it just opened up the whole movie.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Pitchfork

Lady Gaga Shares New Song “Hold My Hand”: Listen

Lady Gaga has released a new song called “Hold My Hand,” from the new Tom Cruise movie Top Gun: Maverick. The single was produced by Gaga and BloodPop® with additional production from Benjamin Rice. Check it out below. Gaga teased the song last week, revealing the artwork...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga in Trouble for 'Kissing' Tom Cruise, Singing for His Movie?

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise were spotted together in Las Vegas following one of her performances, and their connection is generating quite a stir. The 36-year-old pop sensation released a behind-the-scenes photo of herself embracing the 59-year-old actor. "We appreciate your attendance at last night's show. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," Gaga wrote underneath a snap of her kissing Cruise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Rocks A Tank Top While Playing Piano On A Runway For New Song From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Lady Gaga took fans to the danger zone and back on Friday (May 6) with the release of “Hold My Hand,” the song that she wrote for Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film, Top Gun. Days after Gaga, 36, released the new anthem, she decided she still had a need — a need for speed — and delivered a music video for the track. It’s just what fans expected. There was drama, sex appeal, and emotional scenes from the movie. If you aren’t feeling the need to speed to the theatres when the film arrives on May 27, there’s not much we can do for you.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Entertainment
City
Manhattan, NY
Deadline

Watch The Video For Lady Gaga’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Song ‘Hold My Hand’

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with video: Lady Gaga has released the video for “Hold My Hand,” the power ballad she co-penned and performs for Paramount/Skydance’s upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, which had its world premiere on Wednesday in San Diego. Watch it above. Attendees at CinemaCon in Las Vegas got their first taste of the song when the Tom Cruise sequel screened for exhibition last Thursday, and it’s another in Gaga’s and the Top Gun canon that could go all the way to the Oscars. The original Top Gun won a Best Original Song Academy Award for Tom Whitlock...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Wendy Starland
Person
Roger Taylor
Person
Akon
Person
Melle Mel
Popculture

Katy Perry Gives Update on Baby No. 2 With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are loving life with 19-month-old daughter Daisy, but they're not thinking about expanding their family just yet. The "Firework" singer, 37, told E! News at the American Idol red carpet on Monday that she wasn't thinking about baby number two while she's got her Las Vegas Play residency on the brain.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Music#Sony Atv Music Publishing#Def Jam Recordings#Art#Academy Award#New York University#Tisch School Of The Arts#Interscope Records#Konlive Distribution#Fame#House
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's unrecognisable transformation in before-and-after beach photos

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her sense of fun and doesn't take herself too seriously - as a result, she has a legion of fans who adore following her on social media. One memorable post the TV favorite shared not too long ago involved a fun before-and-after photo during a beach stroll in The Hamptons, where she owns a holiday home.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

How, When To Watch ‘CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd’ Tribute Special

In a special television event, country music will come together. CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd is going to air tonight, May 3. CMT will host the special memorial event as things get started at 9:00 p.m. EST. It is a quick turnaround after the news that the country legend had died at 76. There are going to be special airings during the Music Video Hours as well.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Is Len Cariou Leaving 'Blue Bloods' After His Devastating Medical Diagnosis?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of Blue Bloods. Six decades after Canadian actor Len Cariou started his acting career, he’s still booked and busy. He made his debut as Henry Reagan on the CBS series Blue Bloods in 2010. Since then, fans have grown to love the retired police commissioner. However, recent episodes suggest that the tough-but-fair family patriarch’s story may come to an end soon.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella publicly shows her support for dad Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise might have ended their marriage more than 20 years ago, but they remain bonded through their two children together, Bella and Connor. Both Tom and Nicole have respected Bella and Connor's decision to stay out of the spotlight and rarely discuss them in public. However, on Monday eagle-eyed fans noticed a show of support from Bella to her father.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy