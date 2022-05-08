ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Spy Review: The David Mayfield Parade Marches Through Stoltz Listening Room

By Mark Pelavin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow often have you thought, “I’m in the mood for some great bluegrass, but I also want a side serving of cringe worthy dad jokes?” Next time you have that specific craving, you should definitely hope that The David Mayfield Parade is in town. They brought their unique show to the...

American Songwriter

Review: Black Crowes’ Welcome Return

It’s wholly appropriate that the Black Crowes, now reformed and apparently in one another’s good graces, opt to set their sights on music that’s now some 50 years removed. After all, they were spawned from purely retro influences, the Stones, Zeppelin and the Faces having made the most obvious impact on their efforts. In a very real sense then, 1972 effectively sums up their stance, allowing the Brothers Robinson to come clean and effectively revel in their roots. There’s hardly any mystery when it comes to their choice of covers, although one might imagine narrowing the setlist down to six songs was more of a challenge than the actual undertaking itself.
MUSIC
NME

Soundtrack Of My Life: PJ Morton

“We would listen to this in the car going to church. Something about it connected to me. My family was very musical – most of them could sing or play an instrument. And in church, my dad was the pastor and he sang great too. Things come from the top down and since he was so musical he made sure that we had the best music in church. It was always top notch.”
THEATER & DANCE
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
State
Ohio State
theplaylist.net

Andrew Dominik Talks Reuniting With Nick Cave & Warren Ellis On ‘This Much I Know To Be True’ [Interview]

The long-running collaboration between Australian filmmaker Andrew Dominik (“Chopper,” “Killing Them Softly”)and celebrated musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis is three films deep now with a fourth on the way. Cave and Ellis —who record as part of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, but also on their own as a duo—scored Dominik’s second film, “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” (2007), and now have made two music documentaries in a row with the filmmaker. The first, “Once More Time With Feeling” (2016), was made under the practical circumstances of tragedy: Cave’s 15-year-old son Arthur had died from injuries sustained after an accident in 2015, and full of grief, Cave devised the idea of recording the final sessions of their impending Bad Seeds album, Skeleton Tree (2016) in lieu of doing any press. He approached Dominik to direct the film, and the results, “One More Time With Feeling,” are a mournful, elegiac symphony of grief, pain, and glimmers of hope (read our review here, we also named it one of the best documentaries of the 2010s decade).
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Ernie Ball Music Man model played by Eddie Van Halen during a spontaneous Black Sabbath studio session hits the auction block

An Ernie Ball Music Man electric guitar, which was once borrowed by Eddie Van Halen for an impromptu studio session with Black Sabbath, has gone up for auction. At Guitar World, we see our fair share of guitar auctions – we’ve even collated a list of the 10 most expensive guitars sold at auction – but this one particularly stands out, owing to its remarkable backstory.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Covers The Beatles’ “With A Little Help from My Friends” On New Album, ‘A Beautiful Time’

It doesn’t get much better than Willie Nelson covering The Beatles. Willie released his 97th studio album, A Beautiful Time, this past Friday on his 89th birthday, and it’s fantastic. Though there’s plenty of original songs and co-writes by the red headed stranger, he included a couple covers, as well, like Leonard Cohen’s “Tower Of Song.”  And as of Friday, we finally got to hear his rendition of The Beatles’ classic “With A Little Help from My Friends.” Originally written […] The post Willie Nelson Covers The Beatles’ “With A Little Help from My Friends” On New Album, ‘A Beautiful Time’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Stereogum

We’ve Got A File On You: Graham Nash

We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc. Graham Nash started his music career over 60 years ago. It’s mind-boggling to consider the radically different eras he’s...
MUSIC
Paso Robles Daily News

Los Lobos to headline Live Oak Music Festival

More than 30 other musical acts performing over the weekend. – Live Oak Music Festival announced this week that Los Lobos, the Grammy Award-winning band from Los Angeles, will headline the festival on opening night, Friday, June 17, performing along with more than 30 other musical acts over the weekend.
MUSIC
US 103.1

Rolling Stones, ‘Live at the El Mocambo': Album Review

Back in 1977, between the ill-fated Black and Blue and the career-rejuvenating Some Girls, the Rolling Stones managed to keep secret, for a little while anyway, their intentions to play a pair of intimate shows at Toronto's famous El Mocambo club. With fans lined up to see local heroes April Wine, via tickets won through a radio contest, supporting act the Cockroaches looked quite familiar once they took the stage.
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Former Danzig + D Generation Bassist Howie Pyro Has Died at 61

Howie Pyro, the bassist who co-founded glammy New York punk act D Generation and played in Danzig, died on Wednesday (May 4) at 61, Rolling Stone said. The magazine reported that D Generation vocalist Jesse Malin confirmed that Pyro, whose real name was Howard Kusten, died from COVID-19-related pneumonia. Pyro had been in a Los Angeles hospital recovering from a liver transplant after battling liver disease.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Guitar
Music
Whiskey Riff

Tyler Childers Delivers Deep-Cutting Performance Of “Nose On The Grindstone” For Healing Appalachia

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Tyler Childers could sing the instructions on the back of a shampoo bottle, and it would be a damn hit. We’ve slowly been seeing more and more performance videos from his An Evening With Healing Appalachia virtual benefit concert, which raised money for projects and nonprofits to combat opioid addiction in Appalachia.
MUSIC
The Guardian

This Much I Know to Be True review – Nick Cave on music, art and healing

There’s a sweet moment in this mostly music documentary about rock star Nick Cave, in which he talks about having always defined himself in the past as a musician or a performer, but now he thinks of himself increasingly as a father or a husband. He even jokes that recently he took the government’s advice to retrain during the pandemic and became a ceramicist, specialising in mock-Meissen figurines showing the devil at various stages of a melancholy life, several of which enigmatically involved sailors.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mandy Moore Showcases Intimate Single ‘In Real Life’ on ‘Fallon

Click here to read the full article. Mandy Moore appeared on The Tonight Show to perform her reflective single, “In Real Life.” The song, which she played with her band, finds Moore reflecting upon the excitement and trepidation of parenthood. “In Real Life” appears on Moore’s new LP of the same name, out May 13 via Verve Forecast. The album, produced by Mike Viola, followed 2020’s Silver Landings — which marked the singer’s first new album in more than a decade. Moore unveiled a music video for “In Real Life” in March featuring her son Gus, along with appearances from numerous...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Laura Nyro Documentary In the Works at Vistas Media Capital

Vistas Media Capital has announced plans for a new documentary about Laura Nyro, the late singer-songwriter, activist, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. The as-yet-untitled film will be produced by Ben Waisbren (300, The Equalizer, Blood Diamond) and music producer Bonnie Greenberg (RBG), with Laura’s son Gil Bianchini serving as an associate producer, reports Deadline. A director has yet to be announced for the documentary.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Ann Wilson’s Tonic for the Times: ‘Fierce Bliss’

Captured by the sweeping views and wildlife along St John’s River adjacent to her Florida home, Ann Wilson found some moments of solace living in quarantine during the pandemic. The natural world was still moving and evolving outside and after watching some of the frolicking seabirds in the distance for months, Wilson began anthropomorphizing the creatures, even talking to them, then writing the slow-burning “Black Wing.”
MUSIC

