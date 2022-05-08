ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs weather: Patchy blowing dust after 1 p.m., with a high near 77

By Jonathan Ingraham jonathan.ingraham@denvergazette.com
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
Happy Mother's Day!

Happy Mother's Day!

Today's forecast calls for critical to extreme fire weather conditions across the Colorado Springs area with a high near 77. Relative humidity will be low, in the single digits, while winds will be strong.

Lower elevations will see gusts upwards of 65 mph while the higher elevations and mountains could see gusts up to 85 mph. Periods of blowing dust will be possible across the San Luis Valley and Eastern Plains this afternoon and travel will be hazardous, especially for high profile vehicles.

Monday: Patchy blowing dust between 2pm and 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 82. Very windy, with a southwest wind 35 to 40 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

