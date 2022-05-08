ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roman Reigns Hints That He’s Leaving WWE

By Josh Foster
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoman Reigns has been one of WWE’s top stars for some time now, but he’s really taken his career to the next level ever since he embraced his Tribal Chief persona. However, there’s no telling how much longer his run at the top could last. On...

Comments / 42

Jeff Hite
3d ago

Well, goodbye. Don't let the door hit you where the good Lord split you 😂😂. No great loss if he does leave. Take Corey Graves with you when you go 😂😂

Reply(8)
18
Gameface 101
3d ago

How long is WWE planning Roman's title Reign 🤔 We like seig tìtle changes so the fans could have anticipation to be excited to see 👀 but if WWE keeps up with this storyline. the WWE title is losing its value because when it's defended we already know the outcome. (duh) Vince is losing it 🧠

Reply(2)
6
James Bryant
3d ago

the only way Roman will ever become a babyface now is to leave and vome back at a later date, he has gained so much hate being a heel the only way to turn would be to take a leave

Reply(1)
3
Sports
