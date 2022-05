CHICAGO -- Gavin Sheets doesn’t spend much time on Twitter, despite having an account with the handle @cleansheets24. But the White Sox outfielder/first baseman had to laugh about the difference in tone of the messages he did see postgame after his first-inning action in Monday’s 12-9 loss to the Guardians. Sheets dropped a two-out fly ball in right field to give the Guardians an unearned run in the top of the opening frame, but he followed up that error with a three-run blast in the bottom of the first.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO