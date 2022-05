Get into the groove: Madonna is celebrating a record-breaking career achievement. On Wednesday, the 63-year-old iconic musician known as the "Queen of Pop" announced a new remixes collection titled Finally Enough Love to highlight her 50 singles that have topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart — she's the only artist with 50 No. 1 hits on any Billboard chart — set to be released this summer in multiple formats.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO