Wolfpack boys, Bravettes win Archie Roe

Saturday was windy at times, rainy at others, and there was plenty of the usual at the 43rd renewal of the Archie Roe Invitational track and field meet at Legends Stadium.

Hellgate had its usual fleet of distant runners; Talon Holmquist of Whitefish cranked another 53-foot shot put; Glacier’s boys won another meet.

For the unusual, look no further than the boys’ 1,600 which featured the fastest time in the state, regardless of class. Glacier’s Sam Ells clocked 4 minutes, 15.04 seconds. Ells was seven seconds ahead of Hellgate's Finneas Colescott, who ran 4:22.76.

It was the only meet record set Saturday; the previous one of 4:16.64 belonged to Flathead’s Zach Perrin, set in 2013.

Glacier scored 122 points to 86 for Hellgate, 76 for Whitefish and 53 for Flathead — and it was the Bravettes that won the girls team title.

The Wolfpack boys were helped along by junior Jackson Hensley, who PR’d and led a 1-2-4 Glacier finish in the 100 with a time of 11.34. Hensley also ran anchor on the winning short relay and won the 200.

The relay included Jake Turner, who was looking for a PR of his own in the 400 but clocked 51.34. After starting the year fast, he’s still a little short of the AA qualifying mark.

“Fifty-one-22 is my PR,” said the senior. “I’m just .02 off from state. Sure would like to get that.”

Fourth at state last year, he sits No. 2 in AA this spring in his signature event.

“Very few kids enjoy running the 400 and Jake Turner, that’s his baby,” Glacier coach Arron Deck said. “He came out of the gate pretty hot. I think his goal is to be a state champ in the 400, and that race kind of runs in the family, way back to dad and older brother (Drew). All the Turners that have run the 400 for us have done a great job, and I know Jake wants to put his stamp on one.”

Turner started the day with a fourth in 100; he then ran the first leg on the short relay. He also tried his hand in the long jump.(he took eighth while many athletes PR’d in the event, including Flathead’s Brody Thornsberry, who won at 21 feet, 10 ½ inches).

It was a fairly busy day for the 5-foot-7 speedster, who is headed to Montana Tech for football.

“My dad (Chris) played football at Tech, so that’s kind of where I wanted to go if I was going to play in college,” Turner said. “I sent them a clip, and they had me come in a couple days later, and they offered me a scholarship so I decided I should go play.”

Tech is coached by Kyle Samson, whose tenure as Flathead’s football coach predated Turner’s career at Glacier.

“I don’t remember him, but he was super nice to me when I got there,” Turner said. “He complimented my height. We’re about the same. Seems like a really cool guy.”

Deck remembers Chris Turner from their high school days.

“Turner the Burner,” he said of the former Missoula Big Sky standout. “Good family.

“(Jake) is pretty focused right now. Across the board, he’s just an athlete.”

One other meet record had a near-miss: Browning’s Jeremy Bockus won the 800 in 1:56.22, not far off the mark of 1:55.9 (hand-timed) by Flathead’s David Vidal in 2001. Bockus leads A runners in the event and only Sentinel’s Keagen Crosby has run faster.

Holmquist won the shot at 53-8 for Whitefish, with the top five placers setting PRs, including Libby’s Cy Stevenson.

The Bulldogs’ Bodie Smith won the 300s in 41.31; he and runner-up Ethan Anderson of Glacier (41.52) both ran their personal bests. Smith sits No. 2 in Class A. Deneb Linton won the 3,200 for the Bulldogs as well.

Bigfork’s Isak Epperly ran his fastest 110 hurdles time (15.62) of the season. Teammate George Bucklin outdueled Shelby’s Rhett Reynolds to win the high jump.

The blustery weather didn’t seem to bother the vaulters. Eureka’s Caleb Utter cleared 13 feet for the first time to win it, and Glacier’s Joe Limberes and Flathead’s Noah Hannah tied for second, and were among five athletes to clear 12-6.

The top four placers in the girls’ pole vault PR’d, led by Hellgate’s Hannah Moses (12-6), then Flathead’s Hania Halverson (11-0) and Columbia Falls’ Hannah Sempf (11-0) and Rebekah Walker (9-6).

Sempf now leads Class A, and Walker is in the top five.

Flathead scored 130 ¼ team points. Hellgate was next at 118, then Glacier at 85 ½.

The Bravettes’ Alivia Rinehart of Flathead won the 100 hurdles in her best time, 16.61; Lilli Rumsey Eash ran a season-best 11:29.45 while winning the 3,200 and was also second to Hellgate’s Kensey May (AA-best 5:01.45) in the 1,600.

Flathead also had wins from Tali Miller in the javelin and Mia Stephan in the triple jump. Stephan’s mark of 35-6 ½ sits fourth in AA.

Glacier’s Kai Johnson threw a personal-best 36-6 ½ to win the shot put.

Whitefish’s short relay ran a Class A-best 49.92, not far off the meet record 49.34. Hailey Ells swept the 200 and the 300 hurdles, running her best time in the sprint (26.65). Brooke Zetooney, the relay anchor, won the 100 as well.

(Ed. note: Due to an upload error, a previous version of this story had Missoula Hellgate’s Jackson Triepke's time in the 1,600 listed incorrectly. His time was 4:42.54.)

Archie Roe Invitational

Saturday, Legends Stadium

BOYS

Team scores — 1, Glacier 122; 2, Missoula Hellgate 86; 3, Whitefish 76; 4, Flathead 53; 5, Bigfork 49; 6, Columbia Falls 29, 7, Eureka 26; 8, Libby 16; 9, Cut Bank 15; 10, Thompson Falls 13; 11 (tie), Browning and Fort Benton, 12; 13, Shelby 8; 14, Ronan 4.

100 — 1, Jackson Hensley, Gla, 11.25; 2, Connor Sullivan, 11.34; 3, Malaki Simpson, CF, 11.61; 4, Jake Turner, Gla, 11.62; 5, Brody Thornsberry, Fla, 11.70; 6, Kort Lehman, Hgt, 11.73.

200 — 1, Jackson Hensley, Gla, 22.88; 2, Malaki Simpson, CF, 23.05; 3, Jace Duval, CF, 23.48; 4, Kort Lehman, Hgt, 23.61; 5, Kasen Day, Lib, 24.00; 6, Devin Bird, FB, 24.10

400 — 1, Jake Turner, Gla, 51.34; 2, Malaki Simpson, CF, 51.85; 3, Gabe Menicke, Wfh, 51.98; 4, Ryan Bucher, TF, 52.12; 5, Wyatt Thompson, Fla, 52.36; 6, Carson Komac, Eur, 53.52.

800 — 1, Jeremy Bockus, Brw, 1:56.22; 2, Daniel Wiltse, Hgt, 2:00.61; 3, Kesler Hughes, Fla, 2:01.79; 4, Tyler Avery, Gla, 2:02.13; 5, Barrett Garcia, Wfh, 2:03.26; 6, Jackson Triepke, Hgt, 2:06.50.

1,600 — 1, Sam Ells, Gla, 4:15.04 (meet record: old record 4:16.64, Zach Perrin, Flathead, 2013); 2, Finneas Colescott, Hgt, 4:22.76; 3, Jack Jensen, Bfk, 4:29.52; 4, Jackson Triepke, Hgt, 4:42.54; 5, Jeremy Bockus, Brw, 4:45.58; 6, Kesler Hughes, Fla, 4:49.60.

3,200 — 1, Deneb Linton, Wfh, 10:04.03; 2, William Hyatt, TF, 10:06.39; 3, Jacob Henson, Wfh, 10:10.59; 4, Wilson Derry, Hgt, 10:10.65; 5, Ridley Key, Hgt, 10:19.01; 6, Bauer Hollman, Fla, 10:21.03.

110 hurdles — 1, Isak Epperly, Bfk, 15.62; 2, Corbin Weltzien, Hgt, 16.01; 3, Bodie Smith, Wfh, 16.24; 4, Ethan Anderson, Gla, 16.40; 5, Cole Knopik, Bfk, 16.95; 65, 5iller bushnell, Fla, 17.76.

300 hurdles — 1, Bodie Smith, Wfh, 41.31; 2, Ethan Anderson, Gla, 41.52; 3, Corbin Weltzien, Hgt, 41.99; 4, Reuben Couture, Ron, 44.66; 5, Miller Bushnell, Fla, 45.51; 5, Hayden Mohr-Mead, CF, 45.69.

400 relay — 1, Glacier (Jake Turner, Connor Sullivan, Xavier Stout, Jackson Hensley) 43.47; 2, Flathead 44.58; 3, Whitefish 45.78; 4, Bigfork 46.30; 5, eureka 46.36; 6, Thompson Falls 46.80.

1,600 relay — 1, Flathead (Trevor Burke, Wyatt Thompson, Kesler Hughes, Brody Thornsberry) 3:31.60; 2, Whitefish 3:32.64; 3, Glacier 3:33.61; 4, Hellgate 3:36.42; 5, Bigfork 3:39.11; 6, Fort Benton 3:42.02.

Discus — 1, Dane Byle, FB, 149-7; 2, Layne Cooney, Hgt, 145-5; Aiden Krause, Gla, 145-4; 4, Tommy Nilson, Hgt, 137-3; 5, Talon Holmquist, Wfh, 136-6; 6, Ben Parks, Hgt, 133-9.

Javelin — 1, Aiden Nichols, Hgt, 165-11; 2, Reuben Hornby, Gla, 159-10; 3, Joseph Kindel, Eur, 156-1; 4, Timbur Nilson, Hgt, 153-0; 5, Erik Junk, Gla, 150-9; 6, Carson Komac, Eur, 146-0.

Shot put — 1, Talon Holmquist, Wfh, 53-8; 2, Tommy Nilson, Hgt, 50-7; 3, Cy Stevenson, Lib, 49-7 ½; 4, Levi Taylor, Bfk, 48-2; 5, Braden Guse, Bfk, 45-2; 6, Alex Shields, Hgt, 44-10.

High jump — 1, George Bucklin, Bfk, 6-4; 2, Rhett Reynolds, She, 6-2; 3, Caleb Utter, Eur, 6-0; 4, Trey Andersen, Lib, 6-0; 5 (tie), Bauer Seewalk, CB, and Tate Kauffman, Gla, 5-10;

Long jump — 1, Brody Thornsberry, Fla, 21-10 ½; 2, Skyler Peterson, CB, 21-9 ½; 3, George Bucklin, Bfk, 21-5; 4, Tate Kauffman, Gla, 21-4; 5, Dylan Zink, Fla, 21-3 ½; 6, Connor Sullivan, Gla, 21-1.

Triple jump — 1, Gabe Menicke, Wfh, 45- ½; 2, Tate Kauffman, Gla, 44-5 ½; 3, Bauer Seewalkd, CB, 43-8 ½; 4, Dylan Zink, Fla, 43-2; 5, John Pyron, gla, 43- ½; 6, Levi Peterson, Bfk, 42-0.

Pole vault — 1, Caleb Utter, Eur, 13-0; 2 (tie), Joe Limberis, Gla, and Noah Hannah, Fla, 12-6; 4, Dawson Rose, Lib, 12-6; 5, Jackson Barney, Gla, 12-6; 6, Tristen Herd, Bfk, 12-6.

GIRLS

Team scores — 1, Flathead 130.25; 2, Missoula Hellgate 118; 3, Glacier 85.25; 4, Bigfork 63.25; 5, Whitefish 63; 6, Columbia Falls 27; 7, Eureka 16; 8, Fort Benton 12; 9, Ronan 7; 10, Thompson Falls 4.25; 11, Libby 1.

100 — 1, Brooke Zetooney, Wfh, 13.14; 2, Hannah Moses, Hgt, 13.23; 3, Noah Fincher, Gla, 13.25; 4, Kelcey Copping, Fla, 13.35; 5, Rylee Barnes, Fla, 13.39; 6, Adriana Tatukivei, Ron, 13.45.

200 — 1, Hailey Ells, Wfh, 26.65; 2, Kelcey Copping, Fla, 27.098; 3, Noah Fincher, Gla, 27.50; 4, Maya Carvey, Eur, 27.60; 5, Chloe Raats, Bfk, 27.60; 6, Rylee Barnes, Fla, 27.75.

400 — 1, Chloe Raats, Bfk, 60.27; 2, Rachael Wilmot, Wfh, 62.54; 3, Ally Sempf, CF, 62.75; 4, Alyssa Vollertsen, Gla, 63.06; 5, Payzlee Boyce, Fla, 64.14; 6, Afton Lambrecht, Bfk, 64.27.

800 — 1, Alyssa Vollertsen, Gla, 2:24.51; 2, Emmaline Derry, Hgt, 2:28.03; 3, Olivia Heiner, Ron, 2:31.37; 4, Hannah Ayers, Bfk, 2:33.88; 5, Josie Wilson, Fla, 2:34.57; 6, Mikenna Conan, Fla, 2:40.14.

1,600 — 1, Kensey May, Hgt, 5:01.45; 2, Lilli Rumsey Eash, Fla, 5:16.40; 3, Kaitlyn Skinner, Hgt, 5:16.85; 4, Isabel Munro, Hgt, 5:26.88; 5, Sophia Miller, Hgt, 5:31.97; 6, Siri Erickson, CF, 5:38.62.

3,200 — 1, Lilli Rumsey Eash, Fla, 11:29.45; 2, Stella Diaz, Hgt, 11:39.32; 3, Rose Wiltse, Hgt, 11:47.23; 4, Siri Erickson, CF, 11:56.97; 5, Annika Kendrick, Hgt, 12:02.61; 6, Jamison Molloy, Hgt, 12:08.81.

100 hurdles — 1, Alivia Rinehart, Fla, 16.61; 2, Inga Turner, Bfk, 16.66; 3, Sidney Gulick, Gla, 16.91; 4, Lily Tanko, Bfk, 17.05; 5, Maeve Ingelfinger, Wfh, 17.25; 6, Hailey Ells, Wfh, 17.32.

300 hurdles — 1, Hailey Ells, Wfh, 47.05; 2, Sidney Gulick, Gla, 47.49; 3, Harlie Roth, Fla, 49.61; 4, Lily Tanko, Bfk, 49.66; 5, Bailey Gable, Gla, 50.19; 6, Maeve Ingelfinger, Wfh, 50.80.

400 relay — 1, Whitefish (Rachael Wilmot, Hailey Ells, Erin Wilde, Brooke Zetooney) 49.92; 2, Flathead 50.37; 3, Hellgate 50.61; 4, Glacier 50.68; 5, Bigfork 50.96; 6, Libby 52.98.

1,600 relay — 1, Glacier (Kiera Sullivan, Noah Fincher, Bailey Gable, Sidney Gulick) 4:13.93; 2, Bigfork 4:15.88; 3, Hellgate 4:16.36; 4, Flathead 4:18.28; 5, Whitefish 4:28.11; 6, Thompson Falls 4:35.16.

Discus — 1, Cloe Kalanick, FB, 124-8 ½; 2, Braden Kopp, Hgt, 110-8 11/2; 3, McKenna Storment, Hgt, 105-4; 4, Isabella Shinn, Fla, 98-3 ½; 5, Delanie Schultz, Gla, 96-8 ½; 6, Avery Youbles, hgt, 96-4 ½.

Javelin — 1, Taliana Miller, Fla, 117-2; 2, Kya Wood, Fla, 116-1; 3, Keke Davis, Hgt, 114-10; 4, Zoey Albert, Bfk, 108-2; 5, Atlanta Waltman, Fla, 107-8; 6, Elly Thorpe, Hgt, 105-7.

Shot put —1, Kai Johnson, Gla, 36-6 ½; 2, Scout Nadeau, Bfk, 36-1; 3 (tie), Taliana Miller, Fla, and Delanie Schultz, Gla, 33-4 ½; 5, Cloe Kalanick, FB, 33-2 ½; 6, Avery Youbles, Hgt, 32-8.

High jump — 1, Remmi Stanger, Eur, 4-11; 2, Lillie Lambert, Hgt, 4-9; 3 (tie), Peyton Walker, Fla; Inga Turner, Bfk; Hattie Nessvig, TF; and Jaidyn Pevey, Gla, 4-7.

Long jump — 1, Perry Paffhausen, Hgt, 18- ½; 2, Bethan Sorensen, Gla, 16-9 ½; 3, Akilah Kubi, Fla, 16-8 ¾; 4, Inga Turner, Bfk, 16-7 ¼; 5, Mia Stephan, Fla, 16-6 ¾; 6, Emma Pouwers, Bfk, 16-6 ½.

Triple jump — 1, Mia Stephan, Fla, 35-6 ½; 2, Erin Wilde, Wfh, 35-4 ½; 3, Rebekah Walker, CF, 34-8 ¼; 4, Aftron WRide, Fla, 34-2 ½; 5, Kylie Munsinger, Fla, 33-11; 6, Bethany Sorensen, Gla, 33-7 ¾.

Pole vault — 1, Hannah Moses, Hgt, 11-6; 2, Hania Halverson, Fla, 11-0; 3, Hannah Sempf, CF, 11-0; 4, Rebekah Walker, CF, 9-6; 5, Maya Carvey, Eur, 8-0; 6, Hanna Gawe, Wfh, 8-0.