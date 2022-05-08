ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Abortion rights advocates are raising alarms about a nearly century-old state law

By CNN
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbortion rights advocates in Michigan are raising alarms about a restrictive abortion ban put in place in 1931 before the US Supreme Court’s 1973 landmark decision in Roe v. Wade. That law was invalidated by the decision in Roe v. Wade, but it’s still on the state’s...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

MSNBC’s Wallace agrees with Democrat lawmaker, second trimester abortion bans ‘extreme’ ‘grotesque’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace was in total agreement with her Democrat guest on Thursday that Florida’s 15-week-abortion ban was "extreme" and "grotesque." The bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., prohibits abortions after 15-weeks of pregnancy, which is during the second trimester of pregnancy. Recent polls show the majority of Americans believe that abortions should be illegal once in the second trimester.
FLORIDA STATE
wmagazine.com

Inside New York’s Abortion Rights Rally to Uphold Roe v. Wade

There was never any doubt that Tuesday would see protests break out all across America. In the late hours of Monday May 2, Politico published an unprecedented leak of a drafted Supreme Court opinion that spelled out the end for Roe v. Wade, posing the largest threat to an American’s right to right to abortion access in the decades since the landmark 1973 legislation passed. (You can read everything we know—and don’t know—about the contents and implications of the document, which Chief Justice John Roberts has since confirmed is authentic, here.) Demonstrations started out early in Washington, D.C., where pro-choice advocates gathered outside the Supreme Court to demand that the Biden administration take action. And they quickly spread across the nation to cities like New York, where one of the largest protests took place in downtown Manhattan’s Foley Square.
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Michigan Government
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Democrats ramp up attacks on Republicans over abortion rights as Roe ruling looms

Democrats facing tough re-election races are targeting Republicans over abortion rights in ads ahead of the midterm elections, after a leaked draft opinion showed the Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v Wade. Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, who won her first Senate race in 2016 with a little more than 1,000 votes, released an ad, first reported in Politico, hitting all three of her Republican challengers for supporting a ban on abortion and saying they will fulfill “Mitch McConnell’s decades-long crusade to criminalise abortion”/“A woman’s fundamental rights, their freedoms, hang in the balance,” the ad says. Last...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Michelle Velasquez
Person
Josh Kaul
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Senate Democrats#Constitutional Right#The Us Supreme Court#Democratic#Politico#Pre Roe
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
People

Bill to Make Abortion Legal Nationwide Fails in the Senate as All Republicans and 1 Democrat Vote No

The Senate voted against passing a bill that would make abortions legal nationwide, as the Supreme Court appears likely to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a 49-51 vote, the Senate again decided against approving the Women's Health Protection Act, which passed in the House last year. The bill was intended to codify Roe v. Wade into a federal law with Roe expected to fall, but the Senate — where Democrats hold just a slim majority and need 60 votes to pass more partisan legislation — and they first voted against it in February.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand calls on men to imagine they have no authority over their bodies in defense of abortion rights

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand called on men in the United States to imagine that how they would feel if they had no bodily autonomy, during an impassioned defence of abortion rights.“I would like to speak to America’s men for one minute,” Ms Gillibrand said on Thursday in Washington DC. “Imagine you do not have authority over your own body for 10 months... I don’t think a man in America could actually imagine not having control of his body, his bodily functions, what happens to him, and what life would be like for 10 months.”Ms Gillibrand’s remarks came just...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy