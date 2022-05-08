ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Legler On Kobe Bryant's Similarity To Michael Jordan: "I Think In The Beginning People Had A Hard Time Trying To Identify Kobe Bryant Because They're Like, 'I Don't Know Who This Guy Is, He Tryna Be Someone Else.'"

By Divij Kulkarni
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKobe Bryant came into the league with one of his major goals being to surpass his idol Michael Jordan. An absolute beast on both ends of the floor, the Lakers legend came as close to reaching MJ as any other player has since MJ retired. He didn't think MJ could beat...

The Dallas Mavericks Fan That Troubled Chris Paul's Family Was Reportedly Trying To Give Them "Unwanted Hugs"

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
DALLAS, TX
Professional Doctor Explains Why Jordan Poole Did Not Make A Dirty Play To Injure Ja Morant: “He Doesn’t Have A Big Enough Grip To Force The Knee Outward.”

One of the biggest talking points coming out of this weekend's round of playoff games was the injury to Ja Morant. During Game 3 of the series between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant was being doubled by Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, the latter making contact with his leg from Morant's blindside. Morant immediately showed signs of pain and went to the locker room.
Luka Doncic Reveals Chris Paul Asked Him ‘Did I Push You That Hard?’ After A Foul: “No But It Was A Smart Play.”

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks picked up an all-important win last night, beating the Phoenix Suns to tie up their playoff series at 2-2. Doncic was absolutely sensational on the night, leading the charge for the Mavericks as they pulled back in the series. Luka and the Mavs will travel to Phoenix for Game 5 this week, where Chris Paul will hope to have a better game and not foul out as he did in Game 4.
Kyrie Irving Says He Didn't Want To Leave LeBron James In 2017, But He Moved To The Boston Celtics Because He Wanted Something New

Kyrie Irving was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers and even though his initial years involved some losing, all of that changed when LeBron James returned to join the team in 2014. Suddenly the Cavaliers were contenders and would go to the following 4 NBA Finals, including finally winning one historically from 3-1 down against the 73-win Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
Michael Jordan Once Revealed That His Mother Convinced Him To Take The First Meeting With Nike, Instead Of Signing With Adidas: "You May Not Like It, But You're Gonna Go Listen."

Sunday was Mother's Day, with people across the world celebrating their mothers and the sacrifices they make for their children. And while almost every mother does everything they can for their child, not many can claim to have been part of their child's best decision the way Deloris Jordan can. Mother to the greatest basketball player of all time, Deloris played a major part in MJ becoming the billionaire he is today.
Look: Top Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place. Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night. The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.
NBA Fans React To Nikola Jokic Being Named The MVP: "NBA Voters Need To Watch Basketball... Joel Embiid Was Robbed."

Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Monday with a concrete update on the NBA's MVP race for the 2021-22 season, explaining that Nikola Jokic had received the votes that will ensure he wins consecutive MVPs. The news was not unexpected, Jokic looked like he had the lead in the race going into the playoffs, although his Nuggets did fail to perform in the postseason.
Jeanie Buss Says She's Becoming Impatient Because The Lakers Had The Fourth-Highest Payroll In The League Without Making The Playoffs: "I'm Not Happy. I'm Not Satisfied."

The Los Angeles Lakers had a tumultuous 2021-22 campaign, with the team falling well short of expectations and failing to qualify for even the play-in tournament. The aftermath has already seen moves being made, with the team parting ways with Frank Vogel and a lot of speculation surrounding its stars. Russell Westbrook has been linked with trades and media members like Stephen A. Smith are even suggesting that LeBron James should be on the trading block.
Cameron Johnson Shares Insane Story About How Fans Harassed His Girlfriend In Game 3 Of The 2021 Finals: "Had A Towel Thrown On Her, Got Kneed In The Back Of Her Head And Had Beer Spilled On Her"

Game 4 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns saw the Mavericks execute a masterful defensive performance to win their second game in a row to tie up the second-round series between the two teams. However, the main talking point from the game isn't related to the on-court action, but something that happened in the stands.
Stephen Curry's Contract Breakdown: The Warriors Superstar Is Earning $13,681 Per Minute

When Steph Curry signed his four-year, $215 contract extension, it made him one of the highest-paid players in all of the NBA. While the money seems like a lot, Curry deserves it. He helped the Warriors make five consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals where the team won three championships. He also won two MVP awards and was the main leader of the 73-win team that set the league record for wins.
NBA
NBA Fan Suggests A Blockbuster 3-Team Trade: Anthony Davis To Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers Land Julius Randle And Nikola Vucevic, Russell Westbrook Becomes A Knick

The Los Angeles Lakers have some tough decisions to make this offseason. It feels like something drastic has to happen if the Lakers are to get back to contending status immediately, and a change in coaching is just one of those things. The roster needs work, and their stars might not be untouchable either, after disappointing seasons for both Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Doc Rivers On Nikola Jokic Winning MVP: "I'm Not Taking Anything Away From Jokic... I Do Think This Analytic-Driven Society, World Is Out Of Control At Times... Like Watch The Dang Game And Decide."

Nikola Jokic has won consecutive MVPs, as Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday, and considering how tight the MVP race was all season, this has courted some heated reactions from various NBA fans. While fans of the Denver Nuggets and those that put great stock in analytics think that Jokic winning makes complete sense, Joel Embiid's fans are understandably unhappy with the result.
DENVER, CO
Joel Embiid Throws Shade At Bill Simmons, Questions Whether He Should Get The Right To Vote On NBA Awards: "What If Jalen Green Was In A Position To Earn A Supermax... You’ve Got Someone Sounding Like That And Has A Lot Of Power."

Joel Embiid joined a growing list of people questioning whether Bill Simmons should be included among the voters for NBA awards. Simmons has come under fire now from multiple people in NBA circles for his now-infamous "F*** Jalen Green" comment on his podcast where he was stating that he won't vote for Green in his All-Rookie team. First, it was Ryan Hollins and Gilbert Arenas who spoke up on the "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas" show, and then Draymond Green brought it up on an Instagram story where he wrote:
