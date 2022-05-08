ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr. among players helping design Rams' Super Bowl rings

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Every member of the Los Angeles Rams’ championship team will get a special piece of memorabilia to remember their remarkable season by: a Super Bowl ring. It seems each year the rings get bigger and better than the last, and that’s the plan for the Rams’ rings, too.

The rings are being designed by Jason of Beverly Hills, but he’s getting plenty of input from the Rams’ biggest stars – both former and current. Jason told TMZ Sports that Odell Beckham Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller and Aaron Donald have all been giving their thoughts on the design, and Jason says it’s “going to be a legendary ring.”

“You’re talking about something that’s never been done before,” he said. “We have lots of players putting input in. We have all the major players: Odell Beckham, Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, Aaron Donald are all calling me and giving their two cents. We’re trying to make a ring that the team is going to be proud of, the players are going to be proud of, and the city of Los Angeles is going to be proud of. I’m from L.A. so to make the best Super Bowl ring in history is a big deal to me.”

Beckham, who’s currently a free agent, has been giving his thoughts and putting his own “creative touch” on the ring.

“Odell’s really creative,” Jason said. “He’s amazing to work with, so he’s putting his own creative touch on what he wants on the ring.

The Rams haven’t announced when they’ll hold a ring ceremony, but it’ll be sometime in the next few months. In the last three years, the Buccaneers and Patriots got theirs in the summer before the following season started, while the Chiefs received their rings in September of 2020.

“We want this Rams ring to be the best Super Bowl championship ring in history,” Jason said. “It’s L.A. We are L.A. We’re ready to do it.”

