Wenatchee, WA

Suspect fatally shot after shooting into a church and wounding an officer

 3 days ago

On May 7th, 2022 at approximately 8:27 AM, Wenatchee Police Department Officers responded to the area of N. Chelan Avenue and Palouse Street, Wenatchee, WA for report of male shooting...

