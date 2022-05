Winning the Finals MVP award has to be one of the best moments for a player on an individual level because it is also tied to the greatest achievement on a player and team level. Winning the most valuable player award during a Finals series essentially means that a player was not only the best player on his team but usually the best performing player in the league from start to finish. Winning an NBA title is the most important aspect of competing in the league, and winning Finals MVP is a massive cherry on top.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO