Suns vs. Mavericks: Lineups, betting odds, injuries, TV info for Game 4

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks host the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Mavericks brought the series to 2-1 on Friday after winning Game 3, 103-94. Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 28 points, while Luka Doncic had 26 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists to lead Phoenix. Doncic is now averaging 35.3 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the series.

Meanwhile, each of the Suns’ starters scored in double figures in Game 3 with Jae Crowder leading the way with 19 points. Phoenix has yet to lose two straight games so far in the postseason and will look to keep that trend going on Sunday.

How to Watch

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Sunday, May 8
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Suns -2.5
  • Money line: Mavericks +115, Suns -140
  • Over-under: 214.5

Projected Starting Lineups

Phoenix Suns:

  • F Mikal Bridges
  • F Jae Crowder
  • C Deandre Ayton
  • G Devin Booker
  • G Chris Paul

Dallas Mavericks:

  • F Reggie Bullock
  • F Dorian Finney-Smith
  • C Dwight Powell
  • G Jalen Brunson
  • G Luka Doncic

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

All-American Drew Timme to attend pre-draft workout with Hawks

Gonzaga junior Drew Timme will be among the draft prospects to work out with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, according to Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com. Timme, who was a consensus All-American, averaged 18.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 58.6% shooting from the field in 32 games. He led the WCC in scoring and ranked 20th in the country in shooting among all Division I players.
CHICAGO, IL
