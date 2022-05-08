Suns vs. Mavericks: Lineups, betting odds, injuries, TV info for Game 4

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks host the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Mavericks brought the series to 2-1 on Friday after winning Game 3, 103-94. Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 28 points, while Luka Doncic had 26 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists to lead Phoenix. Doncic is now averaging 35.3 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the series.

Meanwhile, each of the Suns’ starters scored in double figures in Game 3 with Jae Crowder leading the way with 19 points. Phoenix has yet to lose two straight games so far in the postseason and will look to keep that trend going on Sunday.

How to Watch

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

Date: Sunday, May 8

Sunday, May 8 Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT

3:30 p.m. EDT TV Channel: ESPN

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Suns -2.5

Money line: Mavericks +115, Suns -140

Over-under: 214.5

Projected Starting Lineups

Phoenix Suns:

F Mikal Bridges

F Jae Crowder

C Deandre Ayton

G Devin Booker

G Chris Paul

Dallas Mavericks: