Click here to read the full article. CBS has officially called it on Good Sam. The medical drama starring Sophia Bush has been cancelled after one season, TVLine has learned. Per the latest Live+7 DVR ratings, Good Sam has been averaging barely 4 million total viewers along with a 0.5 demo rating, ranking last in both measures out of the 14 dramas CBS has aired this TV season. The series, which premiered in January, followed Sam (played by Bush), a genius heart surgeon took on the leadership role as the chief of surgery after her boss Griff (Jason Isaacs), a renowned doctor...

TV SERIES ・ 5 MINUTES AGO