Woodburn Roundup: Girls tennis battles to 4-4 draws

Both the boys and girls tennis teams finished out the regular season and will move on to the regional competition.

Girls Tennis

The girls tennis was able to compete twice during the week, first against Sisters on May 3 and then against Madras on May 4. Both scores were 4-4 draws.

Against Sisters, Woodburn's No. 3 and 4 singles players, Nora Perez Franco and Galilea Lopez Chiquito, respectively, won their matches in straight sets. The No. 1 doubles team of Juliana Cazares and Taylor Hudson defeated Sisters' Jenna Kizziar and Elana Mansfield in three sets (5-7, 6-4, 7-5). Woodburn's No. 2 team of Abriyel Lopez and Meztli Campos defeated Sisters' Charlotte Seymour and Lindsay Scott in straight sets (6-1, 6-4).

Against Madras a day later, the Woodburn singles players earned the team its four points. No. 1 Cassidy Caribaldo, No. 2 Quetzalli Carlos, and No. 4 Galilea Lopez Chiquito earned their victories in straight sets, while No. 3 Nora Perez Franco battled through three sets to get her victory.

Up next for the Bulldogs is the Special District 2 regionals, which will start on May 9 at Madras High School before moving to the Salem Tennis and Swim Center on May 12 and 13.

Boys Tennis

Woodburn was able to compete just once this past week against Sisters, winning that dual 3-1, according to TennisReporting. Woodburn's next action will be in the Special District 2 regionals on May 9, 12 and 13. The first day will take place at Estacada High School and the last two days will take place at Salem Tennis and Swim Center.

Softball

This week, Woodburn continued its losing streak with three three-inning defeats: May 2 against Newport 22-2; and May 4 against Philomath, losing a pair of doubleheaders 21-3 and 15-0. In addition, the team was forced to forfeit a game to Sweet Home due to insufficient player numbers.