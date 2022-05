As we prepare to celebrate moms this Sunday, let's take a look back at how the holiday got its start in Henderson, Kentucky. Mother's Day is this Sunday. It's a day dedicated to showing mom just how important she. On this day, children (and adults) shower their mom with gifts, take her out to eat, and celebrate all that moms have done for their children. The cool thing about this national holiday is that it got its start right here in Henderson, Kentucky.

HENDERSON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO