Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Firefighters Battle Friday Night House Fire

By Doug Randall
 3 days ago
Working smoke alarms may have helped limit the damage from a Cheyenne house fire on Friday night, according to a release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue. According to the release, firefighters were called out to a blaze in...

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

