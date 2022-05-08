Cheyenne Firefighters Battle Friday Night House Fire

A long time ago, in a capital city that you are either in or not too far from, the Cheyenne Police Department received some help from a droid that happened to be the one they were looking for. We know, Star Wars Day was technically yesterday (May 4th), but the message that R2-D2 and the Cheyenne PD hoped to pass along remains just as important today.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO