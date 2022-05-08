ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Firefighters Battle Friday Night House Fire

By Doug Randall
 3 days ago
Working smoke alarms may have helped limit the damage from a Cheyenne house fire on Friday night, according to a release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue. According to the release, firefighters were called out to a blaze in...

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

