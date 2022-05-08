Cheyenne Firefighters Battle Friday Night House Fire

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Greeley rushed to put out a grass fire on Tuesday afternoon. The fire was burning in the 200 block of 9th Avenue and putting out a lot of thick, black smoke over northern Colorado. (credit: CBS) Ground cover fire 200 blk 9th AvePlease avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ov1wpLWaEo — Greeley Fire Dept. (@GreeleyFire) May 10, 2022 (credit: Greeley Fire) Multiple @GreeleyFire crews are on scene 200 blk of 9th Av grass cover fire. Heavy smoke in the area, please avoid the area and allow our crews to work safely. — Greeley Fire Dept. (@GreeleyFire) May 10, 2022 Fire crews urged the public to avoid the area. (credit: CBS) Firefighters initially responded to the call of a ground cover fire when the wind spread the flames fueled by something covered in creosote. The fire line was next to the train tracks. Fire crews were able to get control of the fire quickly.

