Go north: Development concentrated in downtown Tempe

 3 days ago

It’s no secret that the Valley has gained a massive influx of new residents over the last several years, pushing up rents and home values in the process, and offering developers the opportunity to get to work to accommodate them.

The same can be said for Tempe, which has gained new tenants like Amazon and thousands of new residents to add to the expanding college town. Projects like 100 Mill and South Pier have taken over downtown Tempe, perhaps to go along with the new Tempe Streetcar that will soon wind its way through the area.

But south Tempe hasn’t seen the development boom that the area near Tempe Town Lake has. A look at the city’s list of projects underway shows only a handful in south Tempe, and even fewer of them are multifamily housing projects. Tempe is expected to add over 57,000 new residents by 2040, according to the city.

Ryan Levesque, deputy community development director for the city of Tempe, said downtown’s growth is booming by design.

“A lot of development seems to be focused typically around the downtown, Town Lake area in our urban cores of Tempe, which is really generated by the light rail alignment,” he said. “That typically happens to be a lot of areas where we're encouraging density as well, using alternate modes of transportation to mitigate traffic concerns by utilizing the city's infrastructure that we've invested in before, or alternate modes of transportation. So a lot of those areas typically generate around the downtown and light rail corridor areas.

Levesque said his department sees up to 150 permit submittals per week throughout Tempe, which is the highest it’s ever been. Resident remodels are the biggest driver at the moment, he said, but there is no shortage of new projects in the works in the city.

Levesque pointed to several key development sites in south Tempe, like the commercial Emerald Center and the upcoming Electric Pickle entertainment center, along with several multifamily properties.

But he said south Tempe’s lack of big projects seen in downtown or north Tempe often comes down to zoning.

“So much of south Tempe is single-family residential zoning, compared to the zoning that we have in the downtown, which is very dense and done that way on purpose,” he said, adding that requirements to zoning changes take time and plenty of public hearings, as well as city council approval.

The challenges of developing in south Tempe include zoning and the lack of available sites.

Top-of-mind

Regardless of the area, Charlie Von Arentschildt, a VP at CBRE, a commercial real estate broker, said Tempe is one of the easiest Valley cities to earn development approval for out-of-state clients.

“Tempe is one of the best submarkets in the country at the moment,” he said. “From a data standpoint, it is the strongest submarket from a vacancy perspective and has outkicked proportionate coverage in terms of absorption, new deals and new tenants. Development in Tempe is really interesting because there’s been so much success and so many success stories that when developers are looking for sites, Tempe comes to mind.”

Tenant demand is also high, Von Arentschildt said, adding that the city has doubled from a 5 million square foot market in 2011 to $10 million now.

His clients prefer moving downtown because of all the amenities it affords, including having Arizona State University as a close neighbor, as opposed to the more residential south Tempe.

“There are great amenities downtown, ASU is down there, so you have access to the labor coming out of ASU,” said Von Arentschildt. “I’ve heard from tenants that when they’re reoccupying coming out of COVID, they’re trying to make life as good and easy as possible because the goal is to retain employees. If you can provide a shorter commute and have a large swath of new housing, available housing through downtown Tempe and south Tempe, even into the southwest Valley where there’s been a lot of housing growth, employers want to be as close to them as possible. ”

While Von Arentschildt said south Tempe isn’t completely out of the picture, pointing to commercial developments like Discovery Business Park and some smaller three-story buildings as examples, the lack of sites available is a hindrance.

“The availability of a site is always something to consider,” he said. “You've seen some development there, but I think the available land and the ease and time to develop is certainly a component.

Regardless, he said Tempe has cemented itself as a destination for developers and companies alike when looking for a place to grow their business.

“You’re starting to see Tempe have such a good brand that employers are not saying they’re opening a Phoenix office, but a Tempe office,” said Von Arentschildt.

