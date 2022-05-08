ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, CA

Auburn-area baseball roundup: Colfax takes 2 from league leader Marysville

By Jordan Georgeson
goldcountrymedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps no two league opponents were more evenly matched than Colfax and Marysville high schools this season. Their first two Pioneer Valley League meetings required extra innings, with each winning one. Marysville did have the upper hand on the season series, however, winning the championship game of the Lions...

goldcountrymedia.com

The 562

CIF Baseball: Lakewood Knocks Off No. 4 Norco, Will Host Quarterfinals

The562’s high school baseball and softball coverage for the 2022 season is sponsored by LBUSD Board of Education Member Megan Kerr. In the history of California high school baseball, only two coaches have won more games than Lakewood legend Spud O’Neil. His 930th win, Tuesday afternoon, looked a lot like the classic Lancers baseball that fans know and love. Lakewood welcomed in a higher-ranked opponent in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, No. 4 Norco.
LAKEWOOD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Highland captures another SEYL title with a nail-biting win against East, 9-8

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Highland Scots baseball (18-8-1, 13-1), captured another Southeast Yosemite League (SEYL) title, beating the East Blades (16-9, 11-3) in a nail-biting win, 9-8. The Scots had a strong start to the contest jumping to a 4-0 lead, headed into the bottom of the 4th. East quickly made it a game, putting up three runs in the bottom of the 4th, making the score 4-3. However, starting at the top of the 5th, Highland went on a dominant run, scoring five runs in the inning, extending the lead 9-3. The Blades started to make a comeback, scoring two runs in the sixth inning, and three in the seventh, cutting the lead to one. It came down to the wire at the bottom of the 7th, where it was two outs with bases loaded for East. Highland's defense came up clutch with an infield catch from Manuel Veleta, escaping with the 9-8 win.
HIGHLAND, CA
KEYT

Dos Pueblos baseball eliminated in the second round at Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Dylan Gesswein drove in Josh Brennan on a sacrifice in the second inning to give the visiting Dos Pueblos a 1-0 lead at Palm Desert. But the home Aztecs tied the game at 1 in the fourth inning and erupted for a 5-run sixth inning as they defeated the Chargers 6-1 in a CIF-SS Division 3 second round playoff game.
PALM DESERT, CA
