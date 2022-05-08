Auburn-area baseball roundup: Colfax takes 2 from league leader Marysville

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Highland Scots baseball (18-8-1, 13-1), captured another Southeast Yosemite League (SEYL) title, beating the East Blades (16-9, 11-3) in a nail-biting win, 9-8. The Scots had a strong start to the contest jumping to a 4-0 lead, headed into the bottom of the 4th. East quickly made it a game, putting up three runs in the bottom of the 4th, making the score 4-3. However, starting at the top of the 5th, Highland went on a dominant run, scoring five runs in the inning, extending the lead 9-3. The Blades started to make a comeback, scoring two runs in the sixth inning, and three in the seventh, cutting the lead to one. It came down to the wire at the bottom of the 7th, where it was two outs with bases loaded for East. Highland's defense came up clutch with an infield catch from Manuel Veleta, escaping with the 9-8 win.

