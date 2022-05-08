ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Want to help decide who controls Congress this year? Here’s what to do in California

By David Lightman, Gillian Brassil
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyX84_0fX2DlRc00

Getting involved in a political campaign usually takes only one click.

Click to give $5 to a candidate’s effort. Click to sign up to help explain to people how to register to vote. Click to aid Democrat or Republican parties.

The California primary is June 7. To vote, you must be registered by May 23 , though you can register to vote on primary election day. Mail-in ballots will be sent to every registered voter in early May. The top two vote-getters for each office will move on to compete in the general election Nov. 8.

Voters will choose candidates for a dozen state executive offices , including governor and lieutenant governor. Also on the ballot are U.S. senator, member of Congress, state senator and Assembly members, plus a long list of local offices.

Among other important decisions, these elections will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the United States House of Representatives after 2022.

If you care about a certain party or candidate assuming office, or are simply passionate about voter participation, there are a series of steps that you can take to mobilize yourself and others.

Here are five ways to get involved right away:

Help a political party

The state’s Democratic Party has a page where you can sign up, and promises someone will get back to you shortly.

The state Republican site is somewhat more specific about your potential activity. It asks if you speak other languages and if you’d like to be a team leader. And it asks if you’d like to join a coalition.

GOP spokeswoman Ellie Hockenbury explained that by checking coalition boxes that interest you, party officials can help select what sort of opportunities and events are available to you.

“For example, if we are having a young Republicans phone bank night in your area, we have the information of who had an interest in that coalition as a great lead,” she said. “If you check the ‘women’ box, we may reach out to you to volunteer for some of our great women candidates in your area.”

If you don’t check a box, a field staffer in your area will contact you for other opportunities to help, which may include phone banks, door knocking and voter registration.

People can also call volunteer organizations and political parties, but be warned: When you call, you’ll probably get a recorded message. They’ll call you back, but using the Internet is a lot more convenient.

Help a candidate

Helping individual candidates takes a similar route. Go to their campaign website and see what aid their team is asking for.

For example, one of the states’s most hotly contested primary races is in the 3rd Congressional District . The district includes the counties of Placer, Nevada, Mono, Sierra, Inyo, Plumas and Alpine and parts of Sacramento, El Dorado, and Yuba.

Among the candidates:

▪ Republican Kevin Kiley. His site has a tab at the top of the website for volunteers . The site says people are needed for “calling, texting, knocking on doors, and much more.”

▪ Republican Scott Jones. Go to the “get involved” tab on his website. It suggests supporters can volunteer at home or at the headquarters.

▪ Democrat Kermit Jones. Click on the volunteer tab on his website and the campaign says it’ll offer several opportunities to get involved.

▪ Democrat David Peterson’s website has a form at the bottom of the home page where people can sign up to volunteer.

Give money

The easiest way to give money is to pull up the website of your favorite candidate or political party. Most have on their website’s front page boxes you can click to donate.

Click on the state Democratic Party site and the boxes appear. You can give as little as $5. Click on the state Republican party site and then click on “contribute.” A new page will come up with boxes that invite you to give as little as $25, but a blank box allows you to give less, or more.

If you want to give more to a party or candidate, remember there are limits.

It’s complicated, so check the Federal Election Commission website for details.

Organize social media initiatives

Getting the word out about candidates’ platforms, timing of elections and party agendas could impact who shows up to vote. Social media is a breeding ground for ideas as more and more people turn to platforms like TikTok and Instagram for information.

Generally, the more you post, the more engagement you get. Using entertaining videos or captions that resonate with a wide audience can attract people to a candidate or idea.

Gather a group of people to share, like, subscribe and comment on your posts about a party or candidate to spread information quickly. Follow a candidate’s social media pages for examples and share their message to your network.

Start a school group

Bolstering political engagement on your college campus can encourage students to vote. And it can sway peers in the direction of a candidate.

Join one of several national and state groups or start a chapter of one. Or, create your own group entirely.

The College Democrats of America have chapters throughout the U.S., including California , that register students to vote and encourage both activism and participation in government.

The California Young Democrats , which engages people aged 13 to 35, has over 100 chartered clubs across California.

The College Republican National Committee has a form to connect students to their nearest chapter. People can join the group’s Volunteer Strike Force for its grassroots campaign network.

The California College Republicans have chapters across dozens of schools. The organization has a form to start a new one if a school is not on the list.

Comments / 79

MyTYT
4d ago

Does anyone believe we are going in the right direction ? If you do then you are probably dyslexic just like the governor and have your shoes on the wrong feet.

Reply(26)
39
Earl Charlesworth
4d ago

I’m not giving money to anyone 🤔 gas is through the roof when barrels are 80$, inflation is out of control, and wages are still the same. Yeah NO!

Reply
13
cha'go jim
3d ago

The most important thing anyone could do is at least don’t vote for any democrat and send the message that you want sanity and country back$$$$

Reply
11
Related
SFGate

Court: California's under-21 gun sales ban unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. appeals court ruled Wednesday that California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional. In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday the law violates the Second Amendment right to bear arms and a San Diego judge should have blocked what it called “an almost total ban on semiautomatic centerfire rifles” for young adults. “America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army," Judge Ryan Nelson wrote. "Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
KABC

U.S. Senate Investigation Critical Of Eric Garcetti, Ambassador Nominee: Likely He Knew.

(Los Angeles, CA) — There’s more trouble for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and his nomination to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to India. A U.S. Senate investigation concludes the mayor “more likely than not” knew about sexual harassment allegations against his top aide. Several L-A city workers says Rick Jacobs sexually harassed them and made racist comments. In his Senate confirmation hearing, Garcetti denied previous knowledge of those accusations. Several whistleblowers later approached Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley with their allegations. A photo has now emerged showing Jacobs grabbing another person’s crotch. Garcetti is standing next to him giving a thumbs up. The mayor denies seeing the inappropriate action by Jacobs. So far, there is no indication the White House is withdrawing the nomination.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Amid drought, California desalination project at crossroads

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — For more than two decades, California's Orange County has debated whether to build a seaside plant to convert the Pacific Ocean's salt water into drinking water in hopes of buffering against droughts like the one now gripping the nation's most populous state. Now, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California lays out plan to drastically cut fossil fuel use

New homes built in California starting in 2026 need to be powered by all-electric furnaces, stoves and other appliances if California is to meet its ambitious climate change goals over the next two decades, according to a state pollution-reduction plan released Tuesday. The roadmap by the California Air Resources Board sets the state on a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Assembly#Democrats#House Of Representatives
Washington Examiner

Box of mail-in ballots found on LA sidewalk

The Los Angeles County Registrar's Office and the U.S. Postal Service are investigating after 104 unopened mail-in ballots were found in a box on a sidewalk in East Hollywood over the weekend. The registrar's office said early findings have led investigators to believe the finding represents a case of attempted...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sb-american.com

California Gas Prices to Spike Even More With July 1 Tax Increase

“I really don’t understand how the price of gas can rise so drastically in California,” said a Black woman and 55-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident who agreed to be interviewed for this article but asked to not be identified. “Unfortunately, we need to purchase it regardless of the prices...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS 8

California's Mission Bells and the push to remove them

SAN DIEGO — Along some of California's busiest streets and highways, hanging about ten feet off the ground, stand iron-green colored bells. You've probably driven past a bell without noticing; most of them stand in what are now everyday spots, like the one next to a bus stop on Gilman Drive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

In drought-ravaged California, water use is up dramatically

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California’s water use jumped dramatically in March, state officials said Tuesday, as one of the driest stretches on record prompted a wave of homeowners to start watering their lawns earlier than usual in defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s pleas for conservation amid a severe drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

Social Security stops 100-year-old Paso Robles woman’s payments

A 100-year-old Paso Robles woman had her monthly income ripped away after the Social Security Administration sent her a letter stating she had failed to provide required information, specifically proof that she does not have unreported income. Raised on the family ranch in Orcutt, Mary Ann Delkener worked as a...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: For California Businesses to Thrive, Lawmakers Must End ‘Tort Tax’

Right now, California is a bad place for business. And it’s a bad place to be a consumer, too. We’ve all seen the headlines about inflation, soaring gas prices, supply chain bottlenecks, and the persistent labor shortage. But would you believe it if I told you that our state’s legal system is the real reason California seems to be worse off than any other state?
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

Never question election security, unless 104 mail-in ballots are found on a sidewalk in East Hollywood. Like today.

The Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office is trying to figure out how a box full of mail-in ballots ended up on a sidewalk in East Hollywood. The discovery comes as the June 7 California primary approaches. The 104 unopened ballots were found by a woman walking her dog last weekend. She took them home and called the Sheriff’s Department who told her to call the Postal Service. She did and then received a call back from the County Registrar’s Office. An official picked them up. The registrar’s office says it appears to be a case of mail theft rather than an attempt at election fraud. The ballots were in a United States Postal Service box. The USPS is also investigating.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

3K+
Followers
416
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy