Politics

Russia attacks Ukraine: Canada’s Justin Trudeau visits Ukraine

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
KYIV, Ukraine — Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Sunday, the latest world figure to visit the war-torn country.

Trudeau visited to Irpin, Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne and Irpin Mayor Olexander Markushyn said, according to The Associated Press.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau is scheduled to meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, CTV reported.

“The Prime Minister is in Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm Canada’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people,” Roy told CNN in an email Sunday morning,” press secretary Cecely Roy told CNN in an email.

Pictures on social media showed Trudeau touring the damaged area with local officials, according to Nexta, a Belarusian media outlet. A CTV reporter tweeted a photograph of Trudea raising the Canadian flag over the country’s embassy in Kyiv.

Trudeau’s visit comes on the same day that first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska.

It also comes a month after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to the eastern European country to have talks in Kyiv with the country’s president, Vlodomyr Zelenskyy.

