FLOTUS on abortion rights

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an exclusive one-on-one interview with Symone Sanders, Dr. Jill Biden opens up...

MSNBC

Sen. Whitehouse on why he says ‘Brett Kavanaugh was not properly vetted’

The Republican operatives who have worked to overturn Roe v. Wade and their ongoing plans are analyzed by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. "Brett Kavanaugh was not properly vetted and we pretty well know it,” Whitehouse tells Joy Reid. “We know that the FBI was not allowed to do a proper supplemental background investigation once this charge was raised."May 11, 2022.
MSNBC

Another high court leak suggests Roe v. Wade is in deep trouble

It’s been a while since the political world received a jolt as dramatic as the one it received a week ago. It was Monday night when Politico released a leaked draft ruling, written by Justice Samuel Alito, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The document was a bold rejection of Roe v. Wade, and if approved by the conservative jurist’s colleagues, it would turn back the clock in the United States by roughly a half-century.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Salon

New York Times reporters face blowback for withholding January 6 scoops to "pump up book sales"

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
MSNBC

Why Josh Hawley has introduced new anti-Disney legislation

After Florida Republicans approved what some have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” policy, Disney — a major force in the Sunshine State — eventually criticized the GOP’s anti-LGBTQ measure. Whether the corporate giant realized it or not, this one act — publicly disagreeing with a regressive Republican policy — touched off a new culture war battle.
MSNBC

Supreme Court protection bill is an embarrassment, especially for Democrats

The Senate unanimously passed a bill Monday to expand security protections to the families of Supreme Court justices. The bill marks an unusually bipartisan — and cowardly — response to recent nonviolent protests outside the homes of some justices, sparked by a leaked draft opinion that revealed the court will likely overturn abortion rights. It’s an embarrassment for all involved, and Democrats in particular should be ashamed.
