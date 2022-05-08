FLOTUS on abortion rights

The Republican operatives who have worked to overturn Roe v. Wade and their ongoing plans are analyzed by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. "Brett Kavanaugh was not properly vetted and we pretty well know it,” Whitehouse tells Joy Reid. “We know that the FBI was not allowed to do a proper supplemental background investigation once this charge was raised."May 11, 2022.
It’s been a while since the political world received a jolt as dramatic as the one it received a week ago. It was Monday night when Politico released a leaked draft ruling, written by Justice Samuel Alito, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The document was a bold rejection of Roe v. Wade, and if approved by the conservative jurist’s colleagues, it would turn back the clock in the United States by roughly a half-century.
Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the breaking news that the body of a missing Texas National Guard soldier has been recovered after trying to save illegal migrants from drowning. Governor Abbott reacted to the news that the body of a missing Texas National...
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday urged U.S. Latinos not to vote in November’s midterm elections for politicians who have “mistreated” them, in response to a comment by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump boasted at a rally in...
EXCLUSIVE: A group of Republican senators is introducing legislation to block the Biden administration from sending personnel and funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to alleviate the crisis at the southern border. The senators are alarmed by the Biden administration's announced termination of Title 42 on May 23,...
One of the two Republican senators who introduced legislation in February to strengthen abortion rights and codify Roe vs. Wade into law, says her legislation is needed more than ever. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Republican of Alaska, said the draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe...
She noted the abortion rights decision may still change: "Roe is still the law of the land." Here's the bottom line for Lisa Murkowski: A draft Supreme Court opinion aimed at possibly overturning Roe V. Wade “rocks my confidence in the court right now.”. The Alaska senator is one...
A Kansas legislator said she does not “appreciate the huge transgender female who is now in our restrooms in the Capitol,” seeming to refer to her only transgender colleague. State Rep. Cheryl Helmer made the statement in an email with a University of Kansas graduate student, who voiced...
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
After Florida Republicans approved what some have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” policy, Disney — a major force in the Sunshine State — eventually criticized the GOP’s anti-LGBTQ measure. Whether the corporate giant realized it or not, this one act — publicly disagreeing with a regressive Republican policy — touched off a new culture war battle.
The Senate unanimously passed a bill Monday to expand security protections to the families of Supreme Court justices. The bill marks an unusually bipartisan — and cowardly — response to recent nonviolent protests outside the homes of some justices, sparked by a leaked draft opinion that revealed the court will likely overturn abortion rights. It’s an embarrassment for all involved, and Democrats in particular should be ashamed.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's Save America Tour around the United States. (Megan Varner/Getty Images) On Monday, CNN's Andrew Kaczynski and Em...
