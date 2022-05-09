Dennis Waterman death: The Sweeney, Minder and New Tricks star dies, aged 74

Dennis Waterman , star of Minder , The Sweeney and New Tricks , has died, aged 74.

The news was announced by the actor’s family, who revealed in a statement that he died on Sunday with his wife Pam by his side.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis passed away very peacefully in hospital in Spain . The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time,” they said.

The London-born actor, who launched to fame with a BBC drama based on the Just William books in his teens, had a major role in 1967 film Up the Junction .

He then went on to become one of Britain’s most popular TV stars in the 1970s and 1980s.

One of his most famous roles included Detective Sergeant George Carter in ITV police series The Sweeney , which he starred in alongside John Thaw.

He went on to play Terry McCann in Minder from 1979 to 1989. His character was the bodyguard of Arthur Daley (George Cole).

In the 1990s, he appeared in TV shows Stay Lucky , On the Up and The Knock . In 2003, he made his debut as a detective in the long-running BBC drama New Tricks .

He was the only constant cast member to star in the series. His co-stars included Amanda Redman, Alun Armstrong, Nicholas Lyndhurst and Tamzin Outhwaite. The show came to an end in 2015.

Waterman was also a singer who performed the theme tunes for both Minder and New Tricks .

The actor had two daughters, one of whom was Hannah Waterman, who is best known for playing Laura Beale in EastEnders .

He was married four times, including to actors Patricia Maynard for 10 years (1977-87) and Rula Lenska for 11 years (1987-98). He married Pam Flint in 2011.