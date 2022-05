Apple unveiled its latest iPhone in March 2022, in the form of nothing other than the iPhone SE (3rd generation). It’s currently the cheapest phone in Apple’s lineup, and depending on how you look at it, it’s also one of the most interesting. It even comes with 5G support which, as 5G spreads around the world, will be handy to have. But it has drawn some divisive opinions. Some people love it, while others would’ve liked Apple to go the extra mile with it.

