'Jeopardy' champion's winning streak ends after 23 games: 'I still can't believe it'

Mattea Roach’s impressive run on “Jeopardy!” has come to an end.

In April, the 23-year-old Canadian made headlines as the youngest super champion in the show's history with her 17th victory winning by just one dollar.

However, her 23-game win streak was broken on Friday’s episode of the syndicated game show.

While Roach entered the final round in first place, she lost to digital marketing manager Danielle Maurer again by a single dollar

The question that stumped her read: "These 2 mayors gave their names to a facility built on the site of an old racetrack owned by a Coca-Cola magnate, Asa Candler.”

Maurer correctly guessed “Who are William Hartsfield and Maynard Jackson,” adding $4,200 to her original winnings for a total of $15,600.

Roach, however, lost over $3,000 with her incorrect guess, dropping her winnings to $15,599.

In a press release following the episode, Roach said that it continues to feel “kind of like a dream.”

"I really came down here hoping to maybe win one game and so I still can't believe it,” she said.

She continued: "It's strange, obviously I didn't come through in the last one, but I still feel so happy and so lucky to have had this experience.”

Roach still managed to walk away with $560,983, which means she is the fifth spot on both the all-time consecutive games list and the all-time highest regular season winnings list, according to the press release.

Roach called her run “an amazing accomplishment."

She is outranked by Ken Jennings, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and James Holzhauer.

"When I think of the caliber of those four players, I really don't feel like I deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as them to be honest. And there's a noticeable financial gap between my money and theirs," she said.

She added: "It's such a huge honor that I am being spoken of in relation to people like Ken, James, Matt, [and] Amy. It's, wow. There's no words."

Fans haven’t seen the last of Roach, who is set to compete on the “Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions” in the fall.

Roach also made history by being the only contestant with a positive cash balance and thus, the only contestant still standing in Final Jeopardy – something that had only happened three times before in the show’s history.

