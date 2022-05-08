ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian Space Boss Warns Against Nuclear War: NATO 'Destroyed in Half Hour'

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
 3 days ago

The head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency has said that Moscow would be capable of eliminating NATO countries in just 30 minutes in a nuclear war.

However, Dmitry Rogozin also warned that nuclear weapons should not be used.

"In a nuclear war, NATO countries will be destroyed by us in half an hour," Rogozin said in a post on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

"But we must not allow it, because the consequences of the exchange of nuclear strikes will affect the state of our Earth," he said. "Therefore, we will have to defeat this economically and militarily more powerful enemy by conventional military means."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsyxH_0fX20EMf00

Rogozin also added to speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use his speech during Monday's Victory Day celebrations to announce plans to draft Russian civilians into the military or to formally declare war on Ukraine.

"Such a victory is possible with the full solidarity of the entire country with the army, with the mobilization of the state economy, with the transfer of the military-industrial complex and related industrial sectors of Russia to a military footing," he wrote. "And this must be done immediately and quickly."

In another post, Rogozin said NATO was "waging war" against Russia, using Ukrainian forces to fight a proxy conflict.

"NATO is waging war against us. They didn't announce it, but that doesn't change anything. Now it's obvious to everyone," he wrote.

"The Ukrainian national battalions and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are expendable material, cannon fodder for NATO, they are only operators trained by NATO instructors who press the levers and buttons of NATO weapons."

In the same post, Rogozin contradicted Putin's justification for sending Russian forces into Ukraine in late February.

He referred to the conflict as a war that aimed to eliminate Ukraine from the map, despite Putin calling it a "special military operation" to remove "Nazis" from Ukrainian leadership.

"We are not fighting the Nazis in Ukraine. We liberate Ukraine from NATO occupation and push the worst enemy away from our western borders," Rogozin wrote.

"The very existence of Ukraine, separate from Russia, will inevitably turn it into anti-Russia and the West's springboard for aggression against our people.

"That is why what we call the Special Military Operation goes far beyond its original meaning and geography. This is a war for truth and the right of Russia to exist as a single and independent state."

NATO has been contacted for comment.

Comments / 519

StigmaShooter 556
3d ago

If NATO will be destroyed in half an hour, Russia will be destroyed in 15 minutes. Then we all lose, so no reason to even rattle the saber of suicide.

Reply(75)
222
Boneyard
3d ago

When will ANY of our leaders grow beyond the “mine is bigger than yours” mentality. We are ONE people, ONE world, ONE race, THE HUMAN RACE, and EVERYONE needs to accept this truth before it’s too late and we are all just a footnote in cosmic history.

Reply(28)
154
Richard Barry
3d ago

Have the Russians forgotten about mutually assured destruction? They will also be destroyed in about 30 minutes if they throw nuclear bombs our way. This talk about nuclear war is complete insanity in which no one can win, there is only very few who will survive.

Reply(15)
84
