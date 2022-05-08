ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice President Kamala Harris: “I’m now a Tiger!”

By Courier Editor
New Pittsburgh Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE – “I’m now a Tiger!”. Vice President Kamala Harris cheered as she received an honorary doctorate degree in humane letters from Tennessee State University after addressing nearly 600 undergraduates at the Spring 2022 commencement ceremony. Harris was hooded by TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover as...

