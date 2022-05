Today is a transition day from pleasant Spring temperatures to our Summer preview later this week. This morning is quiet and comfortable with mostly clear skies. Sunshine is not going anywhere today as highs reach the mid 80s. A weak disturbance will slide past North Alabama Wednesday. For nearly everyone, this disturbance will bring nothing more than additional cloud cover. However, a stray shower or two can't be ruled out. Despite the clouds, it will be even warmer Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. The cloud cover earlier in the day could prevent us from reaching 90 tomorrow, but it will certainly be a close call!

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO