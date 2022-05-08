Birthdays and Anniversaries on May 8, 2022

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You can find just about anything at a yard sale. Just imagine what you can find at a yard sale 100 miles long!. It stretches from Charlottesville to Danville each and every year. And just about anything you can think of is here. "People that...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The folks at PLAY Roanoke already have opening day on their minds as they put the finishing touches on pools across the Star City. “Right now they’re both being drained to be power-washed, and painted and get some fresh clean water in there,” said Lauren Woodson, community recreation coordinator for PLAY Roanoke.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christian country rock singer Zach Williams is scheduled to perform at the Berglund Center October 22. Williams went solo in 2016 after fronting Zach Williams and the Reformation and Brothers of Grace. His hits include “Chain Breaker,” “Old Church Choir” and “There Was Jesus,” with Dolly...
ROANOKE, Va. – Some 70s music icons are coming to Roanoke next month. The Berglund Center announced that Village People will be joining KC and The Sunshine Band at Elmwood Park on June 4. Between Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” and KC and The Sunshine Band’s “Boogie Shoes,” the two bands...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mothers’ Day is always a special day to celebrate the many women who have made a difference in our lives. Downtown Roanoke restaurants made sure mothers and their families were welcomed Sunday. 2 Chill had live music on display as families enjoyed brunch, The Roanoke...
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, Martinsville will welcome a new community development, the Five Points Neighborhood, with a grand opening celebration. According to organizers, Five Points is located at the five-way intersection involving Fayette Street, Memorial Boulevard South, and West Church Street, just minutes away from Uptown Martinsville. “Bringing a fresh look to […]
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tony Coleman is best known as B.B. King’s drummer for over 30 years, but he enjoys performing many types of music. That versatility is serving him well. Coleman was back at Roanoke’s Final Track Studios Monday morning, putting a lifetime of experience into his latest...
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The signs and smells of Italy greet you as soon as you walk in the door at Sandro’s Pizzeria in Christiansburg. It’s a family tradition that started overseas. “These are family recipes handed down that my father started in 1978 that he got when...
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A New River Valley nonprofit will soon turn the keys to open the doors to its new center in Christiansburg. 10 News took a sneak peek inside the new Agape Center NRV, where they plan to clothe, feed and teach skills to families in need. Rather...
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission will meet today. The police department will give an update on crime in the city. It will also get an update on youth and gang violence prevention. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Belmont Branch Library.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Shelley in Blacksburg asks, “I am seeing kittens around my apartment and I’m a little concerned...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – It’s the moment pizza lovers across the Roanoke Valley have been waiting for. The highly-anticipated Lil’ Cucci’s Pizzeria is set to open in Botetourt County on May 24. Its new location will open along the Roanoke-Botetourt County line at 674 Teresa Lane...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some of the region’s leading ladies are being honored. The Taubman Museum of Art hosted the annual Women’s Luncheon to celebrate ladies leading in art and education in the community. This year’s honorees are Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Verletta White and Mrs. Regine...
ROANOKE, Va. – Blues Traveler has postponed their Thursday night show due to illness. Dr. Pepper Park made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon. If you already have a ticket, hold on to it and it will be honored at the rescheduled show. Refunds will also be available...
