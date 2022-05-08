ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Birthdays and Anniversaries on May 8, 2022

WDBJ7.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive recording of WDBJ7...

www.wdbj7.com

WSET

100-Mile Yard Sale brings miles of deals to Central Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You can find just about anything at a yard sale. Just imagine what you can find at a yard sale 100 miles long!. It stretches from Charlottesville to Danville each and every year. And just about anything you can think of is here. "People that...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

PLAY Roanoke hopes to fill pool vacancies as opening day approaches

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The folks at PLAY Roanoke already have opening day on their minds as they put the finishing touches on pools across the Star City. “Right now they’re both being drained to be power-washed, and painted and get some fresh clean water in there,” said Lauren Woodson, community recreation coordinator for PLAY Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christian country rocker Zach Williams will play in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christian country rock singer Zach Williams is scheduled to perform at the Berglund Center October 22. Williams went solo in 2016 after fronting Zach Williams and the Reformation and Brothers of Grace. His hits include “Chain Breaker,” “Old Church Choir” and “There Was Jesus,” with Dolly...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Downtown Roanoke restaurants welcome Mothers’ Day crowds

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mothers’ Day is always a special day to celebrate the many women who have made a difference in our lives. Downtown Roanoke restaurants made sure mothers and their families were welcomed Sunday. 2 Chill had live music on display as families enjoyed brunch, The Roanoke...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Martinsville to celebrate grand opening of Five Points Neighborhood

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, Martinsville will welcome a new community development, the Five Points Neighborhood, with a grand opening celebration. According to organizers, Five Points is located at the five-way intersection involving Fayette Street, Memorial Boulevard South, and West Church Street, just minutes away from Uptown Martinsville. “Bringing a fresh look to […]
WDBJ7.com

Unique project brings blues master to western Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tony Coleman is best known as B.B. King’s drummer for over 30 years, but he enjoys performing many types of music. That versatility is serving him well. Coleman was back at Roanoke’s Final Track Studios Monday morning, putting a lifetime of experience into his latest...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crime update, job fair and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission will meet today. The police department will give an update on crime in the city. It will also get an update on youth and gang violence prevention. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Belmont Branch Library.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Pet Talk, May 11, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Shelley in Blacksburg asks, “I am seeing kittens around my apartment and I’m a little concerned...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Blues Traveler postpones Roanoke concert due to illness

ROANOKE, Va. – Blues Traveler has postponed their Thursday night show due to illness. Dr. Pepper Park made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon. If you already have a ticket, hold on to it and it will be honored at the rescheduled show. Refunds will also be available...
ROANOKE, VA

