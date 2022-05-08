Read full article on original website
New book honors the 81 year loegacy of The Roanoker RestaurantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
You can still obtain the time and weather in the Roanoke Valley by dialing the same phone number from decades pastCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
30 years of memories goes up in flames as Givens Bookstore burns and is later demolishedCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Hometown Holiday traditions do not disappoint at ChristmasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas activities to enjoy in Roanoke and surrounding areas on December 9 and 10Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Roanoke woman is turning past wounds into present day wisdom
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -One Roanoke woman is not letting her past mistakes define her. Instead, she’s turning her previous wounds into present day wisdom. Cynthia Saunders is guided by a lesson we all learn in kindergarten, the golden rule. “In the community I try to address myself as I...
WDBJ7.com
Caroling event hopes to bring community together
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Thursday night, Star City residents came together to build bridges and strengthen connections. Around 30 people walked from the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge to the Christmas tree on Market Street to sing holiday carols and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. Canned goods were...
WDBJ7.com
Enjoy an easy fried rice recipe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We head back into the LEAP Kitchen today with Chef Jeff Bland to make an unconventional fried rice recipe you can throw together on a weeknight. Chef Bland uses some ingredients you may already have in your home, and this dish is sure to please!. Enjoy!
WDBJ7.com
A Holiday Concert for the Human Family
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You’re invited to a special holiday concert that celebrates conversation across differences and reconciliation with the goal of bringing folks together from all walks of life around a common purpose to share and celebrate music and the message of togetherness. The Rev. Marisa Sifontes, from...
WDBJ7.com
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Re-framing Responsibilities
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In our daily lives, we have so many things that we have to do. But according to lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs, we can put a positive spin on them. She says it’s all about re-framing our responsibilities and changing our mindset from “have to” to “get to.”
WDBJ7.com
The Community Christmas Store helps dozens of families in need shop for the holiday season
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Community Christmas Store was in full swing on Friday. Families in need are able to shop for the holiday season without paying anything. Toys, clothes and food items are funded by donations through the community. This year, more than 400 children across the...
WDBJ7.com
Missing Roanoke teen found safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teen with autism was found safe on Thursday morning after he was missing for nearly nine hours. Police found the 14-year-old at the Roanoke City Public Library downtown. The librarian recognized him and called the police. The teen did not have a Project Lifesaver...
WDBJ7.com
Unique Train Exhibit at Salem Museum
Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - In 1852, 170 years ago, the railroad came to the town of Liberty. Just two short years earlier, in 1850, the Virginia and Tennessee railroad had begun construction in Lynchburg on its way to Big Lick, now Roanoke. In 2004, as part of the 250th anniversary...
WDBJ7.com
Claire Parker Foundation to host 5th annual Deck the Heels 5K night run
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Claire Parker Foundation is hosting their 5th annual Deck the Heels 5K in Altavista this Saturday. The night run starts and ends on Broad Street at 5 p.m. and will continue through Main Street and over the bridge. Glow in the dark accessories will be...
WDBJ7.com
Claire Parker Foundation’s house to raise money for kids with cancer sells within days of completion
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Last March, the Claire Parker Foundation began remodeling their third house, located in Altavista, as a way to raise money for kids with cancer and their families. They say this was the hardest house they’ve had to flip so far. “The contractors really did an...
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: Dickens of a Christmas Parade
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday night is the night for the 50th annual Dickens of a Christmas Parade in downtown Roanoke City!. You can catch it all live right here and everywhere you stream WDBJ7!. The Dickens of a Christmas parade will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Holiday Lights Tour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - RIDE Solutions is proud to present the sixth annual Holiday Lights Tour, a bike ride to view some of the best holiday lights Roanoke has to offer. 7@four’s Melissa Gaona interviewed Elizabeth Elmore, Public Engagement Manager with Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission and RIDE Solutions about the event.
WDBJ7.com
Salem Museum Hosts Several Holiday Events
Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - Garrett Channell, Director of Education and Archives from the Salem Museum joins us on Here @ Home to talk about all the events coming up you and your family can enjoy at the Museum this month, including a program called Home Alive in ‘45. This...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Parks and Recreation to host their biggest Community Holiday Light Show yet
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation’s 9th annual Community Holiday Light Show begins Thursday night. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night until December 23 at Ballou Park. The drive-through show features 40 displays this year – more than they’ve ever had. The...
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Appalachian folk band Palmyra receives special recognition at FloydFest, now preparing for 2023 tour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Palmyra band member Sasha Landon describes their musical style as Appalachian folk. According to the band’s website, it uses influences from Appalachia and Midwestern Americana music. Palmyra comprises of three Virginia natives, Sasha Landon, Teddy Chipouras and Manoa Bell, who all studied music at James...
WDBJ7.com
Police Chief Howard Hall reflects on decade of leadership in Roanoke County
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - As a police recruit in Maryland, Howard Hall says he couldn’t imagine he might still be in uniform 36 years later, much less serving as Roanoke County’s Chief of Police. But after leading the department for over 10 years, Hall says the agency’s...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech's Helmet Lab Helps Keep Horse Riders Safe
One Woman Dedicates Herself To Being A Shining Light For Others. Claire Parker Foundation Sells Third House To Help Kids With Cancer. Roanoke Co. Police Chief Howard Hall To Retire This Month. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WDBJ7.com
Dickens of a Christmas helps boost traffic for downtown businesses
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christmas is a time of giving and receiving. And as people continue holiday shopping, downtown businesses are extending their hours for Dickens of a Christmas. For Dickens of a Christmas, some businesses like Serenity Treasures are staying open longer. The owner Dav Oli travels around the...
WDBJ7.com
Mountain View Humane receives grant for new autoclave
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Mountain View Humane in Christiansburg is on the receiving end of $15,000 to help upgrade some of its equipment. The spay and neuter clinic provides low cost services for pets. The grant is being used to buy a new autoclave, a machine that sterilizes surgical equipment.
WDBJ7.com
Mobile home catches fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mobile home caught on fire in Roanoke Thursday night, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews say they responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountian Rd, in the Mount Pleasant area, for a reported fire and found fire and smoke coming from the home when they arrived.
