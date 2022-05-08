ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDBJ7.com

Caroling event hopes to bring community together

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Thursday night, Star City residents came together to build bridges and strengthen connections. Around 30 people walked from the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge to the Christmas tree on Market Street to sing holiday carols and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. Canned goods were...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Enjoy an easy fried rice recipe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We head back into the LEAP Kitchen today with Chef Jeff Bland to make an unconventional fried rice recipe you can throw together on a weeknight. Chef Bland uses some ingredients you may already have in your home, and this dish is sure to please!. Enjoy!
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

A Holiday Concert for the Human Family

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You’re invited to a special holiday concert that celebrates conversation across differences and reconciliation with the goal of bringing folks together from all walks of life around a common purpose to share and celebrate music and the message of togetherness. The Rev. Marisa Sifontes, from...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Re-framing Responsibilities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In our daily lives, we have so many things that we have to do. But according to lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs, we can put a positive spin on them. She says it’s all about re-framing our responsibilities and changing our mindset from “have to” to “get to.”
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing Roanoke teen found safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teen with autism was found safe on Thursday morning after he was missing for nearly nine hours. Police found the 14-year-old at the Roanoke City Public Library downtown. The librarian recognized him and called the police. The teen did not have a Project Lifesaver...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Unique Train Exhibit at Salem Museum

Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - In 1852, 170 years ago, the railroad came to the town of Liberty. Just two short years earlier, in 1850, the Virginia and Tennessee railroad had begun construction in Lynchburg on its way to Big Lick, now Roanoke. In 2004, as part of the 250th anniversary...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

WATCH: Dickens of a Christmas Parade

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday night is the night for the 50th annual Dickens of a Christmas Parade in downtown Roanoke City!. You can catch it all live right here and everywhere you stream WDBJ7!. The Dickens of a Christmas parade will close several downtown Roanoke streets to normal traffic...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Holiday Lights Tour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - RIDE Solutions is proud to present the sixth annual Holiday Lights Tour, a bike ride to view some of the best holiday lights Roanoke has to offer. 7@four’s Melissa Gaona interviewed Elizabeth Elmore, Public Engagement Manager with Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission and RIDE Solutions about the event.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem Museum Hosts Several Holiday Events

Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - Garrett Channell, Director of Education and Archives from the Salem Museum joins us on Here @ Home to talk about all the events coming up you and your family can enjoy at the Museum this month, including a program called Home Alive in ‘45. This...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Appalachian folk band Palmyra receives special recognition at FloydFest, now preparing for 2023 tour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Palmyra band member Sasha Landon describes their musical style as Appalachian folk. According to the band’s website, it uses influences from Appalachia and Midwestern Americana music. Palmyra comprises of three Virginia natives, Sasha Landon, Teddy Chipouras and Manoa Bell, who all studied music at James...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dickens of a Christmas helps boost traffic for downtown businesses

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christmas is a time of giving and receiving. And as people continue holiday shopping, downtown businesses are extending their hours for Dickens of a Christmas. For Dickens of a Christmas, some businesses like Serenity Treasures are staying open longer. The owner Dav Oli travels around the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mountain View Humane receives grant for new autoclave

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Mountain View Humane in Christiansburg is on the receiving end of $15,000 to help upgrade some of its equipment. The spay and neuter clinic provides low cost services for pets. The grant is being used to buy a new autoclave, a machine that sterilizes surgical equipment.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mobile home catches fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mobile home caught on fire in Roanoke Thursday night, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews say they responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountian Rd, in the Mount Pleasant area, for a reported fire and found fire and smoke coming from the home when they arrived.
ROANOKE, VA

