We have made it through another week of the season, and that means we have another set of players to Buy High or Sell Low based on their weekly performances. Based on their recent performances and a full-season outlook, I will choose some options. It is still challenging to get a great feel on a player as many underlying metrics have not had enough time to develop fully, but we are getting closer as we have nearly played a little over a month of baseball. With all of that said, let’s look at a handful of players that you should buy high or sell low.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO