Sixers vs. Heat Game 4: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, picks

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Miami Heat on Sunday evening in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 8 p.m. EDT from Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia, and it can be seen nationally on TNT.

The Sixers will be looking to earn a 2-2 split before the series shifts back to Miami for Game 5. Philadelphia was able to climb back into this series with the return of Joel Embiid in Game 3 and they looked like a completely different team with their best player on the floor which makes sense. Embiid, James Harden, and the rest of the Sixers to be able to get the job done and get back into it.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Sixers -1.5

Money line: Sixers -135/Heat +110

Over/Under: 206.5

Sixers vs. Heat notable injuries

Sixers: QUESTIONABLE: Joel Embiid (facial fracture/right thumb sprain), Isaiah Joe (right ankle sprain)

Heat: QUESTIONABLE: Dewayne Dedmon (head cold), Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain), Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain), Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain), Max Strus (right hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (right calf strain), Gabe Vincent (right knee irritation)

Advice and prediction

The Sixers now have momentum in this series after having Embiid return to the lineup. That was the shot in the arm the Sixers needed and they were able to bust through and dominate in a 99-79 win. Their defense was terrific and they were able to throw the Heat off in a big way in order to get a win.

Heading into Game 4, one can expect a better fight from Miami. Coach Erik Spoelstra and company will come up with a better game plan and one has to assume that they will shoot the ball much better than they did on Friday. However, Embiid and Harden should be able to lead Philadelphia into this game and pick up another win. They know they can’t go back to Miami down 3-1.

Prediction: Sixers 103 Heat 97

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).