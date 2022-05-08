ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers vs. Heat Game 4: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, picks

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Tv4F_0fX1ReuI00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Miami Heat on Sunday evening in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 8 p.m. EDT from Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia, and it can be seen nationally on TNT.

The Sixers will be looking to earn a 2-2 split before the series shifts back to Miami for Game 5. Philadelphia was able to climb back into this series with the return of Joel Embiid in Game 3 and they looked like a completely different team with their best player on the floor which makes sense. Embiid, James Harden, and the rest of the Sixers to be able to get the job done and get back into it.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Sixers -1.5
  • Money line: Sixers -135/Heat +110
  • Over/Under: 206.5

Sixers vs. Heat notable injuries

Sixers: QUESTIONABLE: Joel Embiid (facial fracture/right thumb sprain), Isaiah Joe (right ankle sprain)

Heat: QUESTIONABLE: Dewayne Dedmon (head cold), Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain), Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain), Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain), Max Strus (right hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (right calf strain), Gabe Vincent (right knee irritation)

Advice and prediction

The Sixers now have momentum in this series after having Embiid return to the lineup. That was the shot in the arm the Sixers needed and they were able to bust through and dominate in a 99-79 win. Their defense was terrific and they were able to throw the Heat off in a big way in order to get a win.

Heading into Game 4, one can expect a better fight from Miami. Coach Erik Spoelstra and company will come up with a better game plan and one has to assume that they will shoot the ball much better than they did on Friday. However, Embiid and Harden should be able to lead Philadelphia into this game and pick up another win. They know they can’t go back to Miami down 3-1.

Prediction: Sixers 103 Heat 97

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green and wife Hazel commit $100,000 to fund honoring MSU basketball teammate Adreian Payne

Draymond Green made sure to pay tribute to his fallen former teammate and friend Adreian Payne during Monday night’s NBA playoff game, but he and his wife Hazel plan to do much more to honor the life and legacy of Adreian Payne. After the Golden State Warriors win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Green told the media that he and his wife Hazel are committing $100,000 to start a fund in Payne’s honor.
EAST LANSING, MI
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith claims Al Horford-Giannis Antetokounmpo incident in Game 4 of Celtics-Bucks is ‘dumbest S&@$’ he’s ever seen

Much like the rest of us, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith had quite an animated reaction to Al Horford throwing the hammer down on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Monday’s Game 4 clash between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. It sounds like Stephen A enjoyed the action, but what he’s taken exception to is the referees slapping Horford with a technical foul for his elbow on Giannis right after the dunk.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jason Kidd reacts to incident involving Mavs fan, Chris Paul’s family

There was some ugliness in the stands during the Dallas Mavericks’ Game 4 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Chris Paul’s mother, wife and two kids were seated by the Suns’ bench, and there were physical incidents involving both his mom and wife, resulting in the expulsion of a Mavs fan. Paul addressed the matter on social media after the game.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons hints that he wants Shaquille O'Neal and Stephen A. Smith to apologize to him

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been the favorite target of basketball analysts since his conflict with the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the 76ers chapter is all over, critics are still slamming Simmons, especially after news broke out that he had injured his back. This time around, Simmons did not absorb all the criticisms sitting down, hinting that he deserves an apology from Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen A. Smith, and every analyst who dissed him.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jeanie Buss sends stern warning shot to Lakers organization after disappointing season

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, which is only making Los Angeles Lakers fans even more frustrated over the team’s failure to even make the cut — or even the Play-In tournament. Just imagine how much more disappointed Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss is of the franchise that has a rich tradition of not just appearing in the playoffs, but winning NBA championships.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Joel Embiid
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on knee injury after missing Game 4 vs. Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is out for Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors due to his knee injury, but he is keeping a positive mindset amid the latest setback. On Twitter, Morant spoke out about his condition for the first time ever since sustaining the injury in Game 3 last Saturday. He sent out an encouraging tweet, highlighting how he is maintaining his optimism that he can go through it.
MEMPHIS, TN
Hoops Rumors

Former NBA player Adreian Payne dies at age 31

Adreian Payne, who played for three teams during his four-year NBA career, has died at age 31, according to Andrew Hammond of The Detroit Free Press. After four years at Michigan State, Payne was selected by the Hawks with the 15th pick in the 2014 draft. He only played three games for Atlanta before being traded to Minnesota, where he spent the next two-and-a-half seasons. His final NBA appearance came as a two-way player with the Magic during the first part of the 2017-18 season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Game 4 Prediction#The Miami Heat#Wells Fargo Center#Tnt#Tipico Sportsbook Point#Sixers 1 5 Money#Sixers 135
The Spun

Report: How Long Coach Steve Kerr Could Be Out

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr could miss the rest of the series. Kerr missed Game 4 vs. the Grizzlies after testing positive for Covid-19. Mike Brown took his place, and luckily the Warriors got the job done with a 101-98 victory to take a 3-1 series lead. Unfortunately,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mavs fan ejected for harassing Suns player Chris Paul’s family

DALLAS - A Mavericks fan was kicked out of Game 4 against the Suns after reportedly harassing the family of Suns star Chris Paul. Paul tweeted that a fan put his hands on his mother and that his wife was also pushed. Video from the game telecast appears to show him complaining about the incident.
DALLAS, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Embiid believes he's in lose-lose situation after Game 5 loss to Heat

MIAMI — The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a very tough spot after they were blown out by the Miami Heat in Game 5 on Tuesday by a score of 120-85. It was just a very flat, embarrassing effort from the jump, and it showed as Miami just jumped them from the get-go. Joel Embiid was a big factor in Philadelphia’s wins in Games 3 and 4 of this series. The Sixers were hoping that his presence would be a big factor in Game 5 on the road, but it just wasn’t there as he labored through scoring 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting with five rebounds and he was a minus-29 in 33 minutes. It just wasn’t there for him.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
On3.com

NBA announces MVP for the 2021-2022 season

On Monday morning, the winner of the 2021-2022 NBA MVP award was revealed. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has won the prestigious award for the second consecutive season. Jokic is in his seventh NBA season, all of which have been spent with the Nuggets....
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
153K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy