ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Speed, No Seatbelt Were Factors In Deadly Twin Cities Crash

By Kim David
103.9 The Doc
103.9 The Doc
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - Speed is listed as a contributing factor in a deadly traffic crash in the...

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.9 The Doc

Minnesota Motorcyclist Crashes in South Metro

Inver Grove Heights (KROC AM News) - A Minnesota motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in the southern Twin Cities. The crash happened around 6:00 pm Friday in Inver Grove Heights. The State Patrol says 49-year-old Dean Luczynski of St Paul was driving on Highway 3 when the...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseville, MN
Accidents
Roseville, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seatbelt#Twin Cities#Brooklyn#Traffic Accident
103.9 The Doc

Four People Injured in Highway 52 Crash in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Highway 52 in Rochester Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a car was entering southbound Highway 52 from 37th Street when it hit the center median around 10:45 p.m. The driver of the car,...
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Man Among Four People Injured in Winona County Wreck

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was among four people injured in a three-vehicle wreck Friday morning in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a van was attempting to pass a semi-truck while traveling north on Highway 43 in Wilson Township when it collided with a car traveling south on the highway just after 8:30 a.m.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Minnesota

Severe Thunderstorms Roll Through Twin Cities Metro, Bringing High Winds, Torrential Rains

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A line of dangerous storms blew through Minnesota and Wisconsin Wednesday night, dropping possible tornados and heavy rain. In the peak of the mid-evening, the metro area saw drivers dealing with street flooding in the Uptown neighborhood in Minneapolis. Pedestrians were caught in the storm struggling to hang on to their umbrellas downtown. High winds dropped tree branches like one a viewer reported at a house in Richfield. There was also golf-ball sized hail pelting yards and homes in Apple Valley. Xcel Energy reported more than 75,000 customers were without power. “Hundreds of employees are out working to safely restore electric...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Police Identify Man Struck, Killed By Train

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department has identified the victim who was found deceased on railroad tracks near downtown Rochester Saturday evening. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Civic Center Drive around 6:35 p.m. to a report of a body found on a bridge. Authorities...
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Heavy Rain, Large Hail Reported In Parts Of SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Storm cells developed in the Faribault/Owatonna area around 7:00 am Wednesday and slowly began moving east/northeast. They also began growing in size and intensity and were soon covering an area from Faribault to Rochester and north to Cannon Falls and over to the Mississippi River.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Should Be A Busy Weekend For SE Minnesota Farmers

Waseca, MN (KROC AM News) - Farmers in southeast Minnesota are expected to be super busy the next week as they will finally have decent weather for their spring planting. Recent cold and wet weather has kept many from getting into their fields, unlike a year ago. The latest Weekly...
WASECA, MN
103.9 The Doc

2 Men Charged With Overdose Death of Minnesota Teenager

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - The drug overdose death of an Eagan teenager last year has resulted in charges against two Twin Cities men. The Dakota County Atty.'s Office has charged 29-year-old Jamal Adan of Burnsville and 27-year-old Sadiq Isack with third-degree murder. It's alleged they supplied the 16-year-old victim with what proved to be a fatal dose of fentanyl. Police in the southern Twin Cities suburb were called to the teenager's home on January 28, 2021, after his mother found him face down and unresponsive in his bed. Efforts to revive the juvenile were unsuccessful.
EAGAN, MN
103.9 The Doc

Is That Broken Glass on the Lake Superior Shore?

Leave it to Mother Nature to provide another unusual display as winter turns to spring on Lake Superior!. We've been dealing with an unusually cold, blustery and wet spring here in Minnesota, Wisconsin and other parts of the upper Midwest. In fact, here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, our average temperature in April is 5 degrees below usual, we've only had three clear days so far this month, and we've had 11 days when the wind has gusted between 40 and 50 miles an hour.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

New Figures Show Good News for Fliers at Minnesota’s Biggest Airport

A new report has good news if you're doing any flying later this spring or summer and you're leaving from Minnesota's biggest airport. One of the industries hardest hit by the pandemic over the past two years has been the airlines. It was a little over two years ago, right after the pandemic first hit, when airlines parked planes and shuttered businesses at airports because no one was traveling.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.9 The Doc

Man Admits Torching St. Cloud Bar

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A St. Joesph man has pleaded guilty to intentionally setting his bar on fire as part of a scheme to obtain over $1 million of insurance money. Prosecutors said 42-year-old Andrew Welsh pleaded guilty Thursday to setting fire to the Press Bar and Parlor in St. Cloud in February 2020. Welsh admitted using gasoline to set the fire that resulted in the total destruction of the building as well as other losses.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.9 The Doc

103.9 The Doc

Rochester, MN
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thedoc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy