Oxford, CT

Masuk’s boys volleyball team wins matches

By Andy Hutchison
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, CT — Masuk High’s boys volleyball team defeated host Oxford 3-1 on May 4 and visiting Kolbe Cathedral 3-0 on May 6....

Monroe teams shine in VEX Robotics World Championships

DALLAS, Texas — Masuk High and Jockey Hollow Middle schools’ Robotics program made its presence known during the VEX Robotics World Championships at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center last week. Coach William McDonough said one of Masuk’s teams was the first in Connecticut’s history to make it...
MONROE, CT
GreenwichTime

Connecticut Powerball player has unclaimed $2 million ticket

If you purchased a Powerball ticket for last night's drawing, you may be $2 million richer. One Connecticut resident correctly guessed five of the Powerball in Monday drawing. The numbers were 18-30-35-52-56 with a 2x Power Play. The ticket was drawn at 7 Eleven Store #11491A in Oakville. As of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Police: Ansonia man killed in Bridgeport shooting

Police say a 38-year-old man was fatally shot in Bridgeport, marking the city’s seventh homicide of the year. It happened around 8:30 Monday night in the 100 block of Washington Terrace. Police say officers arriving at the scene found a group of people surrounding a car with a man...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

High school freshman identified as Hamden homicide victim

HAMDEN, Conn. — The 15-year-old fatally shot and killed in Hamden, while walking home from school Monday, has been identified as Hamden High School freshman Elijah Gomez, who just celebrated a birthday just last week. On Tuesday, part of the police investigation shifted to a home near the intersection...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Cross, Hillhouse Getting New Principals

Students at New Haven’s two largest high schools will return in the fall with new principals in charge. Edith Johnson, who has helmed Wilbur Cross High since 2013, is being promoted to the school system’s director of professional learning and leadership development as of July 1, according to a personnel report prepared for Monday’s night’s Board of Education meeting. The position pays $171,684 a year.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Nyberg: Philadelphia native brings a taste of the city to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you live in Connecticut, you have not had to go to Philadelphia for some time to get a Philly cheesesteak. You could just go to Philly’s A Taste of Philadelphia in Norwich. Now, you can also get one of these delights in New Haven from Philadelphia native Shem Adams.
NEW HAVEN, CT
newcanaanite.com

Swooping Hawk Injures New Canaan Man

A hawk swooped down from a tree Sunday morning in northwestern New Canaan and used its talons to scrape the top of a man’s head, drawing blood, officials say. The incident unfolded in the area of Lost District Drive and West Road as the man worked in his garden, according to New Canaan Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm. He and his family were aware that hawks had nested in a tree on their property and that their fledglings recently had hatched, she said.
a-z-animals.com

10 Amazing Waterfalls in Connecticut

Connecticut is a state in New England filled with absolutely gorgeous scenery. There are a few things you may think of when you think of this little state: Yale, autumn leaves, and lighthouses. But did you know that Connecticut also has some absolutely breathtaking trails and waterfalls? Check out these 10 must-see waterfalls in Connecticut as we plan the perfect weekend itinerary for nature lovers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

New Haven man charged in 2021 West Haven fatal shooting

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man faces multiple charges, including murder, in the December 2021 shooting death of a man in West Haven, police announced Wednesday. Paul Burruss Sr. is charged with murder, home invasion, first-degree robbery and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the death of Carlos Gore Jr. […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cheesesteak In Connecticut

A Hamden restaurant is being credited for having the best cheesesteak in Connecticut. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cheesesteak in every state, which included Ray & Mike's Deli as the top choice for Connecticut. "People drive across the tiny state for their cheesesteak fix...
CONNECTICUT STATE
onlyinbridgeport.com

How About A Slice Of Pizza And A Shot Of Hennessy?

Incumbent State Rep. Jack Hennessy’s opponent, City Councilman Marcus Brown, has his fundraising wrapped up. Thursday night Hennessy and friends will host a fundraiser at Massimo Pizzeria on Boston Avenue. Hennessy and Brown are participating in Connecticut’s Citizens Election Program of publicly funded races. Candidates raise small dollar...
CONNECTICUT STATE
matadornetwork.com

The Ultimate Food Tour of New Haven, the Birthplace of American Pizza

New Haven, Connecticut, is arguably the exemplar of the American food scene, offering international and organic cuisine, as well as local favorites. Few dispute New Haven’s fame as the birthplace of pizza in the US – brought to these shores by immigrants from Naples, Italy, a century ago. Less well known is that the first hamburger was created there in 1895. And New Haven’s culinary story didn’t end there. Immigrants from across the globe continue to bring new gastronomic offerings to Elm City. Add in a growing focus on sustainable ingredients, and it’s just about time to plan a trip to this leafy New England town, for the restaurants alone. Here are the 11 best restaurants in New Haven, Connecticut.
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Structure Fire

2022-05-11@3:04am– #Bridgeport CT– The Bridgeport ECC received a call regarding a fire on Maplewood Avenue. BFD units responded to a structure fire and upon arrival found a commercial business with a residential apartments above. First units reported heavy fire on the second floor. Two burn victim was transported to the hospital, as well as one other with smoke inhalation. A second alarm was called due to the need for additional staffing, The fire extended into the third floor. Fairfield Fire Dept assisted with coverage in the city. The fire was declared under control at 3:45. The fire is currently under investigation with the Fire Marshal’s Office and no injuries occurred to any firefighters.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

The Puppy Bus is Coming to AAA Danbury!

Mark Your Calendars for May 20! The Puppy Bus is Coming to AAA Danbury!. As they say, ‘A Pet in Need is a Pet Indeed!’ And if you’re a party animal seeking a ‘fur’-ever pet, here’s your chance to attend a Puppy Party at AAA Northeast’s Danbury Office on May 20 from 2 to 6pm.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

PD: Man killed during shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday night. Police said they were called to the report of a shooting on Washington Terrace around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was brought to Bridgeport Hospital where […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT

