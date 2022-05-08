ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Speed, No Seatbelt Were Factors In Deadly Twin Cities Crash

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - Speed is listed as a contributing factor in a deadly traffic crash in the...

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

