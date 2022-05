SpaceX’s president and chief operating officer has predicted that humans will reach Mars before the end of the decade.In an interview with CNBC, Gwynne Shotwell said that the private space company “should put people on the surface of Mars within a decade.”Ms Shotwell continued: “I think we need to get a large delivery to the surface of Mars, and then people will start thinking harder about it,” adding “then, I think within five or six years, people will see that that will be a real place to go.”The prediction echos that of SpaceX founder Elon Musk. The SpaceX chief executive...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO