ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Top 10 Mother’s Day Country Songs

By Christina Vinson
My Country 95.5
My Country 95.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether it's to a first-time mom in her 20s or 30s, a tired mama of six or a mother who now has an empty nest, Mother's Day is a great time to say "thank you" to all of the moms out there. Faith Hill, the Band Perry, Jimmy Dean...

mycountry955.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Jimmy Dean
Person
Neil Perry
Person
Steve Wariner
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Songs#Music Video#Heaven Help Us#Mother S Day
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
My Country 95.5

Carly Pearce Sang ‘Grandpa’ at The Judds’ Hall of Fame Ceremony at Wynonna’s Request

Carly Pearce honored the Judds with a moving performance of their 1986 hit "Grandpa (Tell Me About the Good Old Days)" at the Country Music Hall of Fame's Medallion Ceremony on Sunday (May 1). The ceremony continued on as planned in accordance with the family's wishes just one day after Naomi Judd died, and Pearce's song choice came at Wynonna Judd's request.
MUSIC
My Country 95.5

Reba McEntire Is ‘A Little Burnt Out’ on Corn Dogs, But They’ll Still Be on Her Reba’s Place Menu

Reba McEntire is hard at work assembling the menu for her new Atoka, Okla., venue, bar and eatery, called Reba's Place. The new hot spot will feature plenty of personal touches and odes to McEntire's real-life favorite dishes, and to many fans, that means one thing: Corn dogs. The singer has shared her love of the corn dog on several occasions, posting snapshots of herself enjoying them on her social media accounts and even once introducing the fried treat to late-night host James Corden.
ATOKA, OK
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy