Leeds United have two games to save themselves from the drop after receiving another drubbing, this time at the hands of Chelsea. The Whites gave away yet another early goal, taking the sting out of the Elland Road atmosphere after just four minutes. Mason Mount ran onto Reece James’ lay-off on the edge of the box and placed the ball in the top-right near corner to get Chelsea off to the ideal start.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 HOURS AGO