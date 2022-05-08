Rich Strike wins 148th Kentucky Derby that went off with no major Breonna Taylor protests, Taylor Black and gunned down by Louisville-Metro police in 2020, an unprecedented killing by police that drew national protests and a $12 million settlement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Belinda Williams sat on her Garland Avenue porch Tuesday with her two children inside and whirring cars outside. "It's dangerous," she told WHAS11 news. People speed down her road as a "shortcut" alternative to Broadway. Williams said she's tried with the city before, she had all of her neighbors sign a petition and Public Works even came out, but nothing came of it.

