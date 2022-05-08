ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Rich Strike wins 148th Kentucky Derby that went off with no major Breonna Taylor protests, Taylor Black and gunned down by Louisville-Metro police in 2020, an unprecedented killing by police that drew national protests and a $12 million settlement

clevelandurbannews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePictured are 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, who was ridden by jockey Sunny Leon, and the late Breonna Taylor, whom Louisville Metro police gunned down in March of 2020. CLEVELANDURBANNEWS.COM, LOUISVILLE, Kentucky-Ridden by jockey Sunny Leon and with odds of 80-1, Rich Strike edged Epicenter and Zandon to...

clevelandurbannews.com

Comments / 5

wdrb.com

Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon serving suspension in Ohio

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- The jockey of Kentucky Derby upset winner Rich Strike is serving a four-day suspension handed down by Ohio racing stewards that his agent says won't prevent him from riding the horse in next week's Preakness. Stewards suspended Sonny Leon last week for careless riding during the...
wdrb.com

Crash on Dixie Highway in south Louisville backs up traffic in PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash on Dixie Highway in south Louisville has traffic backed up. The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near Brick Kiln Lane, which is just south of Rockford Lane in Pleasure Ridge Park. Louisville Metro Police said in a release that two vehicles crashed in...
wmar2news

Rich Strike trainer addresses post-race biting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Churchill Downs outrider is facing some criticism for what happened after Rich Strike crossed the finish line at the 148th Kentucky Derby. Video from moments after the race shows Derby winner Rich Strike biting outrider Greg Blasi and his pony multiple times. Blasi physically responds in an attempt to control Rich Strike.
WLKY.com

Infant surrendered at Louisville fire station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An infant was surrendered at a Louisville fire station on Thursday morning. According to Major Bobby Cooper, the child was surrendered around 7:15 a.m. in west Louisville. Cooper said the child was taken to a hospital for further evaluation but is safe and appears to be...
Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 31-year-old man who was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Wednesday has been identified. Martin Silver, from Louisville, died after being shot in the 3400 block of Portland Plaza around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville...
Wave 3

WATCH: Crane falls on New Albany home

WAVE News - Tuesday evening, May 10, 2022. Fugitive Alabama couple planned to not be taken alive. Confirmation of the self-inflicted wound is pending the results of a coroner’s examination.
WHAS11

Neighbors share frustration with speeding, group asks Metro Council to invest in speed bumps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Belinda Williams sat on her Garland Avenue porch Tuesday with her two children inside and whirring cars outside. "It's dangerous," she told WHAS11 news. People speed down her road as a "shortcut" alternative to Broadway. Williams said she's tried with the city before, she had all of her neighbors sign a petition and Public Works even came out, but nothing came of it.
wdrb.com

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike returns to track, Oaks winner headed to Preakness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike returned to the training track Wednesday morning for the second time since his shock-the-world victory in Saturday's run for the roses as an 81-1 long shot, and the winner of the Kentucky Oaks, the D. Wayne-Lukas trained Secret Oath, has been confirmed for the Preakness, according to Pimlico officials.
WHAS11

Louisville lawyer says neighbor must either let vacant lot become nuisance, or continue caring for it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Vacant lots can be an eyesore and a nuisance. For one man in the Portland neighborhood, the lot next to his home has also become a major commitment. Adam Dennison first purchased his 1800's shotgun house near the Ohio River about nine and a half years ago. He bought it after a foreclosure, and said the fenced-in lot next to it, remained in the hands of the original owner.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Caretaker at Kentucky assisted living facility arrested for allegedly abusing resident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A caretaker at a Kentucky assisted living facility has been arrested for allegedly abusing a resident. WDRB says Darien Rice, 21, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly abusing a resident last October at the Hazelwood Residential Facility. The resident was taken to the hospital on October 18, according to police. WDRB says that this particular facility is home to residents who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.
