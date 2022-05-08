ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Houghton Mill waterwheel turns for first time in two years

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18th Century mill's waterwheel is operating again after coming to a standstill during the 2020 pandemic. Houghton Mill in Cambridgeshire reopened in May 2021 but the wheel was too damaged...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterwheel#Bbc News
The Independent

‘I still have dreams’: Woman who ‘hasn’t sat down’ for 30 years fears her legs will ‘fail at any moment’

A woman who has not sat down in 30 years because of a debilitating condition which has fused her hips to their joints is terrified her legs will “fail at any moment” making it impossible for her to stand.Desperate to start specialist physiotherapy costing thousands of pounds, Joanna Klich, 32, last sat down as a toddler, but only remembers a life of standing or lying down, due to a rare genetic condition loosely diagnosed as spinal muscular atrophy, which weakens muscles and impairs movement, as well as central core disease, which does the same.Despite her limitations, until she was 21,...
HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Derbyshire woman trampled by cows lives 'in a cage' of pain

A woman who nearly died after being trampled by cows says her injuries feel as if she is living in a metal cage. Pip Peacock, 64, was attacked by the animals while walking her dog Buster on a public footpath near the village of Sheldon, Derbyshire, in September 2019. She...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Fundraising RNLI hiker has tent slashed at Whitburn Beach

A fundraiser who is walking the coast of Britain for the RNLI has had her tent slashed and batteries stolen as she camped on a Tyneside beach. Tracey Hannam said someone also urinated in her walking boots on Sunday night at Whitburn Beach, South Tyneside. She said she was "absolutely...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Graffiti carved on ancient Machrie Moor standing stones

Graffiti carved on ancient standing stones on the island of Arran is a heritage crime, Historic Environment Scotland has said. Staff from Scotland's heritage agency found the markings at Machrie Moor, near Blackwaterfoot. The 4,500-year-old Neolithic stones are thought to have been used for religious and ceremonial activities. Historic Environment...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy