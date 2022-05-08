Texas Rangers lineup for Game 1, 5/8/22

The entire 2022 NFL schedule will officially be released at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 12th. But that is the official time. Way before then there will be various leaks and rumors about the schedule and as always we will gather them for you in one neat and tidy spot. One game has already been confirmed for the Dallas Cowboys as it was announced on Wednesday morning that they will be traveling to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 of this season (Sunday, November 13th).

DALLAS, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO