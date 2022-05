By Jim Calfa: Dmitry Bivol says it was difficult going into his fight with Canelo Alvarez last weekend because everyone was betting on him to win the fight. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) says it was just his own self-belief and that of his team that made him think he could defeat the #1 pound-for-pound king Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs).

