Most popular boy names in the 70s in Virginia

elegant senior woman(Yakobchuk Olena/Adobe Stock Images) The richest woman in Virginia comes from a household name you've seen on the shelves of your favorites stores. That's right, she's an heiress to the Mars, Inc. candy fortune.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You can find just about anything at a yard sale. Just imagine what you can find at a yard sale 100 miles long!. It stretches from Charlottesville to Danville each and every year. And just about anything you can think of is here. "People that...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Each and every year, the United States sees the most tornadoes of any country on Earth. And each year, damage from these storms is estimated in the millions, if not billions, of dollars. Sadly, loss of life occurs each and every year from these violent...
A hunter in Virginia filled his turkey hunting tag with a near record-breaking bird. Josh Powell shared pictures of his kill in Halifax County, complete with six beards in a Facebook post. Unfortunately, both spurs were broken off. “Well my brother told me the ones that will gobble in the...
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
Nicholas Koslicki made friends everywhere he went. That is one reason why people from all over the country are planning to fly to Virginia to say goodbye to the Virginia State Trooper and U.S. Marine veteran.
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A baby was hospitalized and a woman is in custody after witnesses said the baby was held out of a third-story window and dropped. According to community members, a bystander was able to step in and keep the baby’s head from hitting the ground.
With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon.
Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
The health department reported 14,126 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 83,67 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,715,478.
OAKLAND, Md. — A man wanted for homicide in North Carolina, and who was considered armed and dangerous, is in custody in western Maryland after a police chase that started in West Virginia. Just before midnight, on Friday, troopers at the Maryland State Police’s McHenry barracks were notified that West Virginia authorities were in a […]
(WFXR) — Virginians who are living in a 540 area code region will begin 10-digit dialing beginning this weekend. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) says that this second step in a June 2020 relief plan will begin on Saturday, May 14. This will impact the northwestern and southwestern portions of Virginia, including the following cities: […]
Detectives from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident with the assistance of the Traffic Safety Unit and Drone Team. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, was also called to the scene to investigate.
Here's our weekly look at some of the top homes for sale in Northern Virginia and beyond, according to Realtor.com. This week: A look at the most expensive home for sale in Virginia, a circa 1700s estate in Fauquier County. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events calendar.
RICHMOND, Va. — A mother in Virginia is facing charges after police said she dropped her young child out of a window at an apartment complex. Mychae Goode is charged with felony child endangerment, WWBT reported. Witnesses at the apartment complex told WTVR that they heard Goode shout, “I’m...
In an effort to keep people from camping out at stores and following delivery trucks, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) has started to distribute limited-availability spirits on a more random basis.
Comments / 3