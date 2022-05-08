ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Detained man in Iraq 'heartbroken' to miss daughter's wedding

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA geologist who faces the death penalty overseas for allegedly smuggling artefacts was "heartbroken" to miss his daughter's wedding, his family said. Jim Fitton, 66, from Bath, was held after collecting stones and shards of pottery while visiting Eridu in Iraq. The Iraqi authorities said the items were artefacts,...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Dad Refuses to Pay For Daughter’s Wedding After She Sides With In-Laws

If you want to see sane people become suddenly mad, then have them get married. Folks take the pre-planning, theorizing, and execution of their wedding to some ridiculous levels. In fact, some people have their entire wedding planned out before they even meet somebody that they want to marry, so much so that it feels like their spouse is basically an after-thought; a placeholder who could've been filled in by any number of individuals.
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Mother jailed for death of baby daughter in 'chaotic' home

A mother whose baby daughter died in a "chaotic and dirty" home in north-west London has been jailed for five-and-a-half years. Fartun Jamal, 25, was found guilty in March of causing 11-month-old Nafahat's death, and of two counts of cruelty also relating to Nafahat. The baby died in 2019 from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Milling
Person
Wera Hobhouse
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Smuggling#Iraqi#Covid#Bath Mp#The Foreign Office
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
World
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Iraq
98.7 WFGR

Husband Cancels Mother’s Day Celebration for Wife After Catching Her Bullying His Son

A man on Reddit is wondering if he was in the wrong after canceling a planned Mother's Day celebration because he walked in on his wife bullying his son. The man, who identified himself as FredWalker37, explained that his family is made up of himself, his wife, his son from a previous relationship and her daughter from a previous relationship. In the AITA-style post, he shared that his son "is the quiet one of the house."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Julius Czapla: Father told psychiatrist how he killed toddler

A consultant psychiatrist has told a trial about a "harrowing" interview he conducted with a man accused of murdering his two-year-old son. Dr Alexander Quinn assessed the mental state of Lukasz Czapla after his son Julius was found dead at a property in Edinburgh in November 2020. Dr Quinn said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lincoln Report

Woman Refuses to Accept Her Ex-husband’s Child as Her Own

A child born as a result of an extramarital affair is called an "affair baby." Typically, the affair is not publicized and the child is raised by the married parents. While some affair babies grow up in happy, healthy environments, others may experience challenges as they feel like they are a secret or do not quite fit in with their families. In some cases, the affair may be revealed and the child may have to cope with the repercussions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy